Global management consulting and technology firm, ZS, has launched a ZS Platform and Products business unit to expand its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. The firm has tapped ZS Chairman Jaideep Bajaj to lead the new business unit.

Alongside the company’s consulting services it will also expand its investment in its proprietary technologies. The platforms and products managed under this new business unit include ZAIDYNTM by ZS and Max.AI.

“ZS clients are facing a wide array of business challenges. While platforms and products are not new to ZS, the creation of this new business unit will allow us to better serve clients with complementary, world-class product and consulting services,” said Jaideep Bajaj, Chairman, ZS.

“Through both our historic consulting services and technology offerings, we’ll continue to help companies realize their digital operating models, drive business transformation and respond to changing market needs by using ZS’s AI-powered, globally applicable, self-serve technologies,” he continued.

ZAIDYN, leveraged by over 120 clients across 65 countries, is the firm’s cloud-native analytics platform. According to the company, it uses proprietary AI to provide valuable insights, enabling teams and leaders to understand markets, connect with customers, and create agile engagement strategies.

ZAIDYN is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrates with marketing technologies like Salesforce and CRMs like Veeva. It brings together over 50 AI-infused products and solutions, including ZAIDYN Commercial, ZAIDYN Connected Health and ZAIDYN Marketplace.

Max.AI is a low-code/no-code platform that enables the creation of domain-specific autonomous AI agents and applications at scale. It is available in AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace and will soon be released across other cloud marketplaces.

“Our work to transform ZS into a one-stop shop has not been easy, but it’s worth it to help our clients achieve their loftiest goals,” said Pratap Khedkar, CEO, ZS.

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)

