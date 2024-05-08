Yellow.ai has launched Orchestrator LLM, an agent model that determines issue resolutions by retaining contextually aware conversations, enabling over 60 per cent increase in customer satisfaction.

According to the customer service automation platform, Orchestrator LLM enhances customer experience through seamless context switching and engaging small talk, ensuring uninterrupted interactions. It guides users toward their goals while minimizing abrupt endings and has a memory window that retains past interactions, facilitating human-like conversations.

Moreover, it achieves operational efficiency with zero training required. It tailors solutions to customer needs in real-time, deciding on appropriate workflows or conversational flows instantly. As per the company, this streamlined approach reduces operational costs by 60 per cent and increases agent productivity by 50 per cent.

“Unlocking the full potential of LLMs requires a strong orchestration framework. Our Orchestrator LLM serves as a central integration hub, seamlessly collaborating with various AI tools and backend systems to deliver more cohesive and personalized customer experiences,” said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai.

“The launch further underscores our commitment to developing multiple in-house LLMs and driving our mission to redefine the customer service sector through AI-first solutions that deliver human-like experiences autonomously,” he continued.

Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1100 enterprises in over 85 countries. Founded in 2016, the platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.

Yellow.ai has also launched the YellowG LLM for zero setup, goal-oriented conversations, summarization, and Q&A answering, along with Komodo-7B, a customer support model in over 11 regional languages.

(Inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)