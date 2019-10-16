Youth4work plans to expand into small towns

Youth4work, a web platform for job seekers is looking to expand its presence into smaller cities.

“While we already have a substantial presence in top tier cities, we are now looking for ways to penetrate deeper into to Tier II, Tier III cities along with improving our rural reach. Our main focus will be on developing multi-lingual website with a significant focus on regional languages," said Rachit Jain, Founder & CEO, Youth4Work. The startup claims that it has reached 5 million users in India and future growth will come from smaller towns.

Youth4work offers a platform for job seekers to build a profile on its website. It further offers a series of aptitude and skill tests for different academic fields and domains to create a ranking system for candidates. The platform also offers professional help to candidates in improving their profile and rankings.

Youth4work has tie ups with All India Council or Technical Education (AICTE) and UGC, and Jain pointed out that it has been able to reach out to 30,000 colleges in the last 2 years. "More than 33000 recruiters refer to our talent board rankings and around 33 per cent of the people who appear for the talent test on our platform get hired by different companies," said Jain.