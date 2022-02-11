YouTube to begin Metaverse push with gaming

YouTube is exploring a host of new technologies including non-fungible tokens (NFT) and blockchain. Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube on Thursday shared the company’s roadmap for 2022, touching upon topics such as Web3 and metaverse.

“I’m excited for all the new products and tools that we’ll be rolling out in 2022 – you’ll notice a few highly requested features on this year’s roadmap,” Mohan said.

Talking about the platform’s metaverse push, Mohan said, “We’re thinking big about how to make viewing more immersive. The first area in which you can expect to see an impact is gaming, where we’ll work to bring more interactions to games and make them feel more alive. It’s still early days, but we’re excited to see how we can turn these virtual worlds into a reality for viewers.”

‘New opportunities for creators’

Mohan also shared more regarding the platform’s plans for Web3, adding that it “opens up new opportunities for creators.” “We believe new technologies like blockchain and NFTs can allow creators to build deeper relationships with their fans. Together, they’ll be able to collaborate on new projects and make money in ways not previously possible,” Mohan said.

“For example, giving a verifiable way for fans to own unique videos, photos, art, and even experiences from their favorite creators could be a compelling prospect for creators and their audience. There’s a lot to consider in making sure we approach these new technologies responsibly, but we think there’s incredible potential as well,” he added.

The platform is looking at various ways in which it can help creators monetise including NFTs, new shopping experiences and brand integrations.