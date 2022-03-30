YouTube TV is testing surround sound on Android TV, Google TV, Roku

Google's streaming service YouTube TV has been testing Dolby 5.1 surround sound on Google TV, Android TV and Roku devices. YouTube TV said on its official Twitter, "If everything runs smoothly, we can expect 5.1 audio to launch on those devices next." Last June, the service provider announced that it would bring 5.1 surround sound to select devices.
Those who hope to get surround sound while watching YouTube TV on their Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox or PlayStation will have to wait a bit longer. The streaming service provider is working internally and with partners to bring 5.1 support to these platforms. Currently, the support is available on Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs.
Published on
March 30, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.