YouTube TV is testing surround sound on Android TV, Google TV, Roku

Google's streaming service YouTube TV has been testing Dolby 5.1 surround sound on Google TV, Android TV and Roku devices. YouTube TV said on its official Twitter, "If everything runs smoothly, we can expect 5.1 audio to launch on those devices next." Last June, the service provider announced that it would bring 5.1 surround sound to select devices.

We're still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. We don't like keeping you waiting, but we're excited for you to hear 5.1 audio soon. Our current compatible devices can be found here: https://t.co/kfARTipLUG — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 28, 2022

Those who hope to get surround sound while watching YouTube TV on their Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox or PlayStation will have to wait a bit longer. The streaming service provider is working internally and with partners to bring 5.1 support to these platforms. Currently, the support is available on Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs.