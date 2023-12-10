Zafin, one of the leading providers of SaaS product and pricing platform solutions for banks in Technopark, has received the 2023 Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN) Best-in-Class Partner award. The honour is for accelerating modernisation of core banking system and transforming client business through its innovative technology platform, Integrate and Orchestrate (IO).

BIAN-based Zafin IO offers a comprehensive set of tools that streamline the seamless integration of connections and data flow between a bank’s conventional and new-age or neo core systems as well as the banking technology ecosystem.

In 2023, Canada-headquartered Zafin collaborated with Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company, to accelerate and ease integration between the bank core and the Zafin SaaS platform. Initial project outcomes estimate a 50 per cent reduction in integration efforts and a 70 per cent reduction in time allotted to introduce product and pricing changes through the adoption of the Zafin IO technology platform.

Founded in 2002, Zafin offers a SaaS product and pricing platform that simplifies core modernisation for top banks worldwide. Its platform enables business users to work collaboratively to design and manage pricing, products, and packages, while technologists streamline core banking systems.