Zee5 ties up with Israel’s Optimove in ‘hyper personalisation’ push

Taking a big load off your mind!
Services that help fliers carry excess baggage without any hassle are coming in
ZEE5, Zee Group’s over-the-top (OTT) platform, has announced a tie-up with Optimove, a company founded in Israel, to improve personalisation and boost its services. The video streaming platform is also ramping up its regional content and investments in originals to compete in a crowded market dominated by Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India, said: “India needs original contents for the needle to move towards watching video on demand and paying for that. So, I think when you get to a threshold level of inventory and content, people tend to see this as their first choice of video consumption.
“And, in all of that journey, building artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning models, building personalisation models — like the one we partnering with Optimove for — and some of the others come along in building a better user experience and engaging with them more.”
Personalisation is one of the key pillars of digital transactions, interactions and engagements and it is required to clean up and churn out the volumes of data created to effectively engage with customers on an ongoing basis, said Katial.
“When we started our journey last year, we realised that there was a need for us to be able to do this (personalisation) better than what we were currently doing. We have over 60 million monthly active users and almost get hundreds of millions of video streams every single day and month.
“Having churned all of that data out in terms of content, genres, geographies, languages, so on and so forth, it is important for us to be able to use all that data to personalise that engagement, to be able to understand our users, to do better recommendations,” said Katial.
He said that hyper personalisation is a reality and that in a country like India with multiple languages, genres and tastes, the need [to hyper-personalise] is more pronounced than in other countries.
“ZEE5 has content and data, and Optimove can leverage those to empower ZEE5’s marketing team to personalise customer interactions, and offer better value to each of its customers, and increase customer lifetime value,” said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO, Optimove.
Optimove will be working with ZEE5 to build a customer data platform.
Katial said that through this partnership, ZEE5 will be building micro segments and curating a customer life cycle journey to drive its engagement with customers.
Services that help fliers carry excess baggage without any hassle are coming in
My favourite airport: Changi Airport, SingaporeWhat I like about it: It’s efficient, futuristic and ...
Impact investor Lok Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in Coimbatore-based breakfast cereal and health ...
Toch raises pre-Series A funding Toch (Vogueme Technologies Pvt Ltd), an interactive video platform using AI ...
The housing sector blues are a cause for concern, but a Budget boost for affordable homes paves the way for ...
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
It was a muted June 2019 quarter for Reliance Industries (RIL) with consolidated profit growing just 7 per ...
The Sensex and the Nifty witnessed selling pressure and continued to decline last week
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...