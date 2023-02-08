Zoho Corporation has unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident. It is Zoho’s first desktop native application that brings collaboration, productivity and communication experience in one place.

Trident is a move away from individual product experiences as Zoho works to provide its customers with a unified platform. The company also launched collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool ambiguity and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption.

“The goal of Zoho Workplace is to enable businesses to unify their work to a point where the line between apps disappears. It’s heartening to see so many new businesses join the Zoho family, using Zoho Workplace as their customizable center of gravity,” Rakeeb Rafeeque, Product Strategy Lead, of Zoho Workplace told businessline.

In the past year, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transition to digital-forward, hybrid work. With a clear focus on continued innovation, Zoho is well positioned to thrive during this time of readjustment, he added.

Zoho Workplace’s new updates enable organizations to navigate the dynamic hybrid work needs while operating in a challenging economic landscape.

The unified platform combines mail, messages, audio/video calls, calendar and tasks in one place. Additionally, the Zoho Voice platform is now a full Phone System integrated directly within Zoho Cliq (team collaboration), and Zoho Meeting (web conferencing). Given that communication with the workforce is vital, Zoho Webinar is now available within the Zoho Meeting app.

To create productivity elevators for employees to make everyday work more efficient, this new update includes two additions. The new AI-based grammar tool, BluePencil, gives writing suggestions and a text editor that can be used on any third-party webpage. The Universal Drag-and-Drop functionality saves time doing things across multiple workplace products.

Zoho Workplace now serves more than 16 million users worldwide. In India, Zoho Workplace grew 33 per cent year-over-year, in 2022. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi are driving growth in the region. Additionally, the leading verticals are IT, Retail, Finance, Manufacturing, and Real estate, said the company.

