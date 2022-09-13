hamburger

Zoom rebrands chat app, rolls out new features

Aneeka Chatterjee | September 13 | Updated on: Sep 13, 2022
The Zoom logo in this illustration

The Zoom logo in this illustration | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

The new Zoom Team Chat seeks to compete with WeChat Work, Microsoft Team and Slack

Zoom Video Communications announced that it had renamed its chat product to Zoom Team Chat, and added new features. The move comes as a push to compete with its counterparts—WeChat Work, Microsoft Team and Slack.

Zoom Team Chat will include features where users will be able to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat, third party integration, schedule a meeting from chat or channel, conduct video or voice conference along with whiteboard, all under one hub.

Zoom Team Chat is aimed at making it easier for people to work with colleagues in real-time over calls or text chat. The platform also seeks to provide users with a single collaboration hub for hassle-free working experience.

Published on September 13, 2022
