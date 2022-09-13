Zoom rebrands chat app, rolls out new features

Zoom Video Communications announced that it had renamed its chat product to Zoom Team Chat, and added new features. The move comes as a push to compete with its counterparts—WeChat Work, Microsoft Team and Slack.

Zoom Team Chat will include features where users will be able to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat, third party integration, schedule a meeting from chat or channel, conduct video or voice conference along with whiteboard, all under one hub.

Zoom Team Chat is aimed at making it easier for people to work with colleagues in real-time over calls or text chat. The platform also seeks to provide users with a single collaboration hub for hassle-free working experience.