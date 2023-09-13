3i Infotech Limited’s shares were up by 2.29 per cent after the company announced its recognition as one of the Representative Vendors in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Application Testing Services, Worldwide.

For over two decades, 3i Infotech has been at the forefront of the testing industry, offering a range of solutions renowned for their simplicity, reliability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s established custom engagement models, including Managed Test Services, fixed-price Test Services, and Staff Augmentation Test Services, have been instrumental in delivering high-quality application and product testing services. This enables clients to seamlessly build, redesign, migrate, and manage their applications and products.

The shares were up by 2.29 per cent to Rs. 37.25 at 11.03 a.m. on the BSE.