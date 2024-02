Nearly 480 companies will declare their quarterly results on Monday, including PSU majors such as Coal India, SAIL, Mazagon Dock, NHPC and HAL

Among the others companies to announce their results today are 60 moons technologies, A2Z Infra, Accel, Acrow India, Allcargo Logistics, Alomodz, Ami Organics, Anjani Foods, Archies, Arihant Superstructures, Bag Films, Bajel Projects, Bal Pharma, Bannari Amman Sugars, BASF, BCL, Bharat Forge, Bodhtree, Burnpur, Cera Sanitaryware, Chemplast Sanmar, Colorchips, DCM Shriram, Dhunseri Investments, Easun, Edelweiss Financial Services, Elgi Equipments, Force Motors, Galaxy Surfactants, Ganesh Benzoplast, Genpharma, GE Power, Glaxo Pharma, Hindustan Aeronautics, HEG, Hemo Organics, Hindustan Hardy, Honda India Power, IL&FS Engineering, Indian Card Clothings, Ind-Swift Lab, Jet Freight, JM Financial, Kanchi Karpooram, Khadim, Khaitan, Kiri Ind, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kothari Products, Krebs Bio, Kridhan Infra, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Lambodhara, Lakshmi Machine Works, Manaksia, Manali Petrochemical, Manugraph, Mazda, MSP Steel, MRO-Tek, Nirlon, Oil Country Tubular, Optiemus, Orissa Minerals, Oswal Agro, Oswal Greentech, Patel Engineering, Pharmaids Pharma, Phoenix, Rajapalayam, Ramky Infra, Repco Home Finance, Ruchira Papers, Shakti Sugars, Saurashtra Cements, Skipper, TGV Sracc, Tilaknagar Industries, Time Technoplast, TN Tele, TRF, Ujaas Energy, United Credit, Unitech, Valiant Communications, Ventura Textiles, Visaka Industries, Vishnu Chemicals, Vishwaraj Sugar, Warren Tea, Yogi Sung Won, Zee Media and Zenith Healthcare.

