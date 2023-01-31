Adani Enterprises’ follow-on offering has been subscribed to the extent of about 62 percent as at 1.44 pm exchange data showed, with subscriptions from institutions and non-institutions speeding up through the day.

The book for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors were close to being fully subscribed

Retail investors are still staying away and that portion of the book shows only an 8 per cent subscription.

On the bourses, Adani Enterprises was trading at ₹3,058, up 5.7 percent on the NSE, while Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Green were all gainers. Adani Wilmar and Adani Total were still in the red.