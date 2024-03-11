Adani Green Energy Limited’s shares were up by 0.26 per cent after the company operationalized 1,000 MW of solar energy capacity at the Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat.

The company informed, the Khavda Renewable Energy Park is slated to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next five years, and spans 538 square kilometers of land. The operationalized capacity, comprising approximately 2.4 million solar modules, is expected to generate approximately 81 billion units of electricity annually, powering 16 million homes in India.

The project is set to create over 15,200 green jobs, contributing to local employment opportunities. Waterless cleaning robots are deployed across the solar capacity, aiming to increase energy output and conserve water in the arid Kutch region.

The shares were up by 0.26 per cent to ₹1,935 at 1.23 pm on the BSE.