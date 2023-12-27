Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) and Flipkart entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on decarbonising Flipkart’s supply chain. The initiative aims to reduce Flipkart’s carbon footprint in the primary, secondary, and tertiary movements of goods across sourcing locations, warehouses, and customer deliveries.

Under the MoU, ATGL will provide decarbonising solutions, supporting Flipkart’s transition to cleaner fuel options, including natural gas, and the integration of electric vehicles (EVs). Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL), a subsidiary of ATGL, will deploy EV charging infrastructure at Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain, encompassing warehouses and logistics locations.

The company reported that this partnership is expected to contribute to the decarbonisation of the e-commerce logistics segment in India, which handles over 8 million shipments per day.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group, said, “Through shared vision and collective action, we believe this collaboration with Adani Total Gas Ltd will play an important role in supporting our efforts to achieve our net-zero goals and in catalysing the complete electrification of our fleet, which is a key part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability vision.”

However, ATGL shares were down by 0.27 per cent to ₹992.65 at 12:38 pm on the BSE.