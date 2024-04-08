Adani Total Gas Ltd.’s subsidiary Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited and MG Motor India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening the electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India. The collaboration will focus on developing charging solutions and value-added services for MG’s EV customers nationwide.

As per the MoU, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility will install CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships in order to enhance the charging network and customer accessibility. The company informed, a digital platform will be launched to facilitate customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement.

The company further informed, both parties will explore integrating public charging stations for India’s energy transition towards more sustainable and clean energy sources.

The shares were down by 0.39 per cent to ₹974 at 1.25 pm on the BSE.