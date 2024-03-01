Bharti Airtel Ltd’s shares were up by 0.71 per cent after the company announced the deployment of additional sites in Thrissur district of Kerala as part of its network enhancement project. The project aims to densify the network across 25 towns and 210 villages in Thrissur, covering a population base of 11 lakh.

The company reported that the newly deployed sites are set to improve customer experience in Thrissur district by enhancing both voice and data connectivity. Residents in tehsils, including Chavakkad, Kodungallur, Mukundapuram, Talappilly, and Thrissur, will directly benefit from this network enhancement initiative. The expansion is expected to provide access to high-speed connectivity, catering to the needs of customers in rural and smaller towns for work, study, and entertainment purposes.

Also read: Bharti Airtel launches two stores in Jammu

In Kerala, the company plans to enhance network coverage across 1600 villages and 355 towns, encompassing all 14 districts of the State.

The company further informed that, to support the growing demand for high-speed data services, Airtel plans to deploy fresh optic fibre, enhancing network capacity and extending services to rural and unconnected areas.

The shares were up by 0.71 per cent to ₹1,130.85 at 12:30 pm on the BSE.