Bharti Airtel Ltd has announced that Airtel Xstream Play subscribers can now access aha Tamil and Telugu OTT content.

Commenting on the collaboration with aha OTT, a joint venture between Allu Arvind’s Geeta Arts and My Home Group, Airtel Digital’s CEO Adarsh Nair said, “Over the years, we have observed regional content gain prominence and transcend the barriers of language within India. aha’s addition will not just get the best in Tamil and Telugu content to the audiences in TN, AP, and Telangana but also to discerning audiences elsewhere in the country.”

Speaking about the partnership, Rakesh CK, Senior VP and Head-SVOD, and Business Strategy of aha, said, “We hope that the partnership with Airtel Xstream will enhance our reach and impact, helping us tap into a broader audience.”

Airtel subscribers can access premium content from OTTs, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Ultra, ErosNow, EPICon, Docubay, and Playflix on the Airtel Xstream app with a minimum recharge of ₹148.

Bharti Airtel stock rose by 1.92 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹996.65 as of 1:16 pm on Friday. The telecom service provider had earlier announced a partnership with IntelliSmart Pvt Ltd, a smart metering and digital solutions provider.