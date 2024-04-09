Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.79% after the company announced its operational numbers for Q4 FY24, crossing ₹1,000 crores in sales. The company reported growth with a sales area of 1,12,931 sq. ft, up 63% YoY, and a sales value of ₹287 crores, up 104% YoY. Collections stood at ₹197 crores, up 91% YoY.

The company informed, the surge in sales was attributed to the connectivity boost facilitated by the inauguration of Atal Setu, Wadala. Ajmera Manhattan witnessed a record ₹100 crore in sales in a single month, while the launch of Ajmera Greenfinity’s next phase was equally impactful.

During FY24, ARIIL added six projects to its pipeline, increasing the launch pipeline to 1.3 mn sq.ft. with a GDV of ₹3,130 crore. Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, stated, “As we reflect on FY24, it has been a stellar year for Ajmera Realty. We have achieved our highest ever pre-sales figures, totaling Rs. 1,017 crores, in alignment with our stated guidance. The company’s relentless efforts have yielded remarkable results across aggressive acquisitions, business development endeavors, and execution strategies, underscoring excellence in every aspect of our operations.”

The shares were up by 3.79% to ₹816.90 at 11.47 am on the BSE.