Aksh Optifibre Limited’s shares were up by 3 per cent after the company announced the receipt of a work order from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), Jaipur. The work order involves the operation and maintenance of existing smart solutions already installed at various locations in Jaipur, as part of the smart city project.

Additionally, it encompasses the installation of equipments, software, hardware, P2P connectivity, and the provision of necessary internet bandwidth to ensure the continued functionality of the entire system. The total value of the work order stands at ₹19.46 crore.

The scope of the project is extensive, encompassing a range of smart city solutions, including CCTV, Wi-Fi, Smart Lighting, Smart Parking, Environmental Sensors, I-Kiosks, and Data Centers. Aksh Optifibre Limited’s responsibility extends to maintaining these solutions for a duration of two years, along with providing Facility Management Services (FMS) to ensure seamless operations.

The shares were up by 3 per cent to ₹11.33 at 2.20 pm on the BSE.