Alembic Ltd.’s share price went down by 0.30 per cent after the company reported a recall of its products in the US market due to manufacturing problems, as written by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The recall affects 12,336 bottles of Buprenorphine Sublingual tablets, used for treating opioid use disorder, and 2,844 units of Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution, used for alleviating pain and arthritis symptoms. The company’s response to the issues is detailed in the most recent Enforcement Report by the USFDA, and the recall aims to protect consumer safety.

The shares of the company went down by 0.30 per cent to ₹82.48 at 09:40 a.m. on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit