The NSE-Emerge IPO of Alpex Solar has received an overwhelming response from the investors with the issue being subscribed 301.45 times. The ₹74.52-crore IPO, that was open between February 8–12, came out with a price band of ₹109-115.

The Greater Noida-based company plans to use ₹19.55 crore of the net proceeds to upgrade and expand its existing solar module manufacturing facility, increasing its capacity from 450 MW to 1.2 GW; ₹12.94 crore to set up a new manufacturing unit; ₹20.49 crore to meet its working capital requirements; and the remaining for general corporate expenses..

Corporate Capital Ventures Private is the Book Running Lead Manager and Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the Registrar to the Issue.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   