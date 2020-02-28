Antony Waste Handling public issue opens on Wednesday

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Antony Waste Handling Cell, a company in the business of solid waste management will come out with an initial public offering on March 4.
The offer will be for equity shares of face value of ₹5 each at a price band which has been set in the range of ₹295-300 a share. However, a retail investor has to bid a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter. The bid offer will close on March 6.
This consists of a fresh issue of shares totalling ₹35 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 57 lakh equity shares. The proceeds will be used towards the reduction of the aggregate outstanding borrowings.
Leeds (Mauritius) will sell up to 13,90,322 equity shares, Tonbridge (Mauritius) 20,85,502 shares, Cambridge (Mauritius) 7,69,917 shares and Guildford (Mauritius) 14,54,259 shares through OFS, the company said.
Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.
Antony Waste is one of the top five players in the Indian municipal solid waste management industry with a track record of 17 years, providing services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country. Its clients are primarily municipalities, which includes the likes of Mumbai Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, amongst others.
The promoters of Antony Waste Handling Cell include Jose Jacob Kallarakal and Shiju Jacob Kallarakal.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...