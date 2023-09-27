Arvind SmartSpaces Limited’s shares were up by 0.72 per cent after a company announced the pre-launch of Arvind Uplands 2.0, a golf-themed plotted development located in Adroda, South Ahmedabad. The first phase, covering approximately 4 million sq ft, garnered bookings worth over ₹300 crore within three days.

Customers of Arvind Uplands 2.0 will also gain membership access to Monogram Resort – Uplands 2.0 Adroda, providing amenities including a golf course and modern lifestyle facilities.

Kamal Singal, Managing Director and CEO, of Arvind Smartspaces said, “The Ahmedabad homebuyers continue to appreciate the distinct, designed-to-inspire spaces created by the Company. The real estate market remains buoyant and we look forward to launching several exciting projects across Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune and MMR in the coming quarters.”

The shares were up by 0.72 per cent to ₹353 at 11.40 a.m. on the BSE.