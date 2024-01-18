Ashok Leyland has received an order from Karnataka State Transport Undertakings for the supply of 1,225 buses.

As per the company’s statement, it will deliver 210-wheelbase Viking fully built buses which are AIS 153 certified and BSVI OBD II diesel fuelled for Mofussil operation featuring the advanced iGen6 BSVI Technology with a 147 kW (197 HP) H Series Engine.

The project is valued at ₹522 crore and will be executed between January - April 2024.

Ashok Leyland stock rose 1.28 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹173.55 as of 3:20 pm.