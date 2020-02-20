Broker's call: Ashok Leyland (Buy)

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Axis Securities
Ashok Leyland (Buy)
CMP: ₹81.25
Target: ₹97
Ashok Leyland (ALL) Q3FY20 standalone revenues fell 36.5 per cent y-o-y to ₹,4016 crore in Q3FY20 vs ₹6,325 crore in Q3FY19 and increased by 2.7 per cent q-o-q on back of 11 per cent fall in realisations and rest on volume decline. EBITDA margins took a hit at 5.6 per cent (vs 10.27 per cent in Q3FY19 and 5.8 per cent in Q2FY20) owing to focus was on inventory reduction and high discounting per vehicle. PAT came in at ₹28 crore (vs ₹381 crore in Q3FY19 and ₹39 crore in Q2FY20) on account interest costs and tax charge.
The performance was dismal but along expected lines. Management’s focus remained on reducing inventory level (wholesale + ALL) in Q3. It has come down from about 27,500 in June to near 6,500 at presently and is at less than 10 days. Ashok Leyland suffered market share loss (down by 0.6 per cent on year-to-date basis) as competitors are giving huge discounts which is unviable according to management. We expect sequential improvement in Q4FY20 but caution that BS6 sales might be delayed as Ashok Leyland has gone on a conservative stance on ramping up production.
consensus EPS of ₹5.25 to arrive at an unchanged target price of ₹97
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...