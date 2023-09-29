Ashok Leyland Ltd’s shares were up by 1.58 per cent after the company announced that it secured an order for 1,282 fully assembled buses from the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

The order specifies the phased delivery of 55-seater fully assembled BS VI diesel buses. These buses are designed to offer passengers comfort and will incorporate the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology, featuring a 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine

Sanjeev Kumar, President of M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are thrilled to receive this order from the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). GSRTC has had a long association with Ashok Leyland with more than 2600 nos. BSVI buses already operating successfully in their fleet, including 320 nos. fully built midi buses. This latest order boosts our order book from State Transport Undertakings to an impressive tally of over 4,000 buses.”

The shares were up by 1.58 per cent to ₹176.90 at 12 pm on the BSE.