Asian Development Bank lists masala bonds on India INX

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
In a first, supranational institution Asian Development Bank, on Tuesday listed its 10-year ₹-850 crore masala bond on the Global Securities Market (GDM) of the India International Exchange at GIFT City.
GSM, the primary market platform of India INX, has evoked significant interest since its establishment in 2018 and has more than $48 billion medium-term notes established and over $21 billion of bond listings till date.
Asian Development Bank’s masala bonds are dual listed at both Luxembourg and India INX.
V Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO, India INX, said this is the first time a foreign issuer and a supranational is doing a primary listing with India INX. This will help make GIFT IFSC a global hub for fund-raising by Indian and foreign issuers.
Asian Development Bank Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem said the listing rules and processes at India INX are modelled on global standards making the time-to-market fast and efficient.
ADB’s bonds were distributed to investors in the US (21 per cent) and Europe (79 per cent), with 28 per cent placed with banks and 72 per cent with fund managers.
ADB deploys the proceeds to support its local currency lending and investment operations in India.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...