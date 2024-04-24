Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates: Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 24th April 2024
ALL UPDATES
- April 24, 2024 09:14
Stock market live updates: Today’s Corporate Action
24th Apr Ex Date
BBL
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
HUHTAMAKI\u0009
Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000\u0009 \u0009
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings
24-Apr-24
\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
5PAISA\u0009
General;Audited Results\u0009 \u0009
ABHISHEK\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
ANANTRAJ\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
ATFL\u0009
Audited Results\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
AUBANK\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
AXISBANK\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend;General;Quarterly Results
CHENNPETRO\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
CORALAB\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
DALBHARAT\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend;General;Quarterly Results
DBOL\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend;General\u0009
DCBBANK\u0009
Audited Results;Dividend;General\u0009
EQUITASBNK\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
GARGI\u0009
Audited Results;Half Yearly Results\u0009
HARSHDEEP\u0009
Audited Results\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
HINDUNILVR\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
HITKITGLO\u0009
Increase in Authorised Capital;General\u0009
INDHOTEL\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
LODHA\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
LTIM\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
MAHSCOOTER\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
MANGIND\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
MASFIN\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend;General;Quarterly Results
NAM-INDIA\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
NITINFIRE\u0009
Audited Results\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
OFSS\u0009
Audited Results;Dividend\u0009 \u0009
RAPIDIN\u0009
General;Rights Issue\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
RLFL\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
SATIN\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
SPANDANA\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
SPLPETRO\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
SUPRAPFSL\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
SYNGENE\u0009
Audited Results;Final Dividend\u0009 \u0009
TIGERLOGS\u0009
General
- April 24, 2024 09:03
Stock market live updates: Earnings Outlook: HUL Q4 PAT seen down, revenue flat on tepid demand
FMCG bellwether, Hindustan Unilever is seen posting a fall in its net profit in the March quarter weighed down by the continued depressed demand environment, higher ad-spends and royalty payouts, and flat revenue growth driven mainly by price cuts and increase in grammage. Read more
- April 24, 2024 09:01
Stock market live updates: Conditions favour extending trend that boosted India’s real GDP growth above 8% from 2021-24: RBI Bulletin
Conditions are shaping up for an extension of the trend upshift that took India’s average real GDP growth above 8 per cent during 2021-24 even as there is greater confidence now that the descent of retail inflation to the 4 per cent target is imminent, according to an article in RBI’s latest monthly bulletin. Read more
- April 24, 2024 08:59
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: JNK India subscribed 0.49 times at end of Day 1
The public issue of heating equipment maker JNK India Ltd was subscribed 0.49 times. The issue, at a price band of ₹395-415, received bids for 53.91 lakh shares against the offer size of 1.10 crore shares (Net off anchor portion). The minimum lot size is 36 shares. Read more
- April 24, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates: Jefferies on ICICI Pru Life
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 680
For Q4 VNB Of Rs 800 Cr, Down 27% YoY, Missed Estimate
Q4 VNB Missed Est Due To Fall In Margin To 21%
Fall In Margin Offset Healthy Prem Growth Of 10% On High Base
Higher Opex, Mortality Costs, Guaranteed Returns & Weaker Mix Dragged Margins
Expect Growth To Improve From FY25 As Investment In Channels Set In
Expect Growth To Improve From FY25 As Normalcy In ICICI Bank’s Contribution Set In
Expect Lower Sensitivity Of VNB, Mortality Costs & Opex
Citi on 360 One
Buy Call, Target Rs 850
Elevated Transactional Income Drive High Core PBT Beat In Q4
Q4 Active Fresh Flows Remain Strong
Absolute Rise In Expenses Sequentially, Likely, Captures Higher Revenue Linked Payouts
Absolute Rise In Expenses Sequentially, Likely, Captures Continued Invst In New Strategies
Mgmt Has Guided 25-30% Of Recurring Flows From New Strategies Over Medium-term
Mgmt Expects Lagged Productivity Benefits Stemming From Geography-Expansion
Mgmt Expects Lagged Productivity Benefits Stemming From Bandwidth Augmentation
Jefferies on 360 One
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 930
Co Reported Strong Q4 Earnings, Up 56% YoY
Strong Q4 Led By Sustained Momentum In Core ARR Revenues, Up 36% YoY
Strong Q4 Led By One-off Jump In TBR, Up 90% YoY
Wealth Business Remains In Fast Lane With 35% YoY Growth In Active ARR AUM
Costs Are Currently Elevated
AUM Scale-up By Newly Added Teams Should Bring Down C/I Ratio
AUM Scale-up By Newly Added Teams Should Drive PBT CAGR Of 20% Over FY24-27
MS on MCX
Underweight Call, Target Rs 2,085
Q4 PAT Missed Est And Consensus Sharply
Operating Revenue Was Also Lower Than Estimate
Await Details On The Call As To Breakdown For The Same
Costs Were Higher Vs Estimate As Well
An Important Point Of Focus On Call, Will Be Understanding Recurring Costs Better
MS on Tata Elxsi
Underweight Call, Target Rs 6,860
Q4 Was A Miss But Management Sounded Constructive On Revenue Growth In FY25
Good Commentary May Not Be Enough Given Burden Of Higher Expectations
Good Commentary May Not Be Enough Given Steep Valuations
EPS Cut Of -3.9% And -5.4% For FY25 And FY26
MS on Tata Cons
Overweight Call, Target Rs 1,305
Organic Top-line Growth Was Slightly Lower Than Est Due To Weaker India Beverages Growth
Co Delivered 16% EBITDA Margin, Highest In The Last 14 Quarters
EBITDA Margin Growth Aided By Strong Margin Expansion In Non-Branded
EBITDA Margin Growth Aided By International Segments
Growth Businesses (Ex-Nourishco) Performed Well During Q4
Share In India Branded Business Rose To 18% In FY24
Market Share Improved In Salt Business, While The Declining Trend In Tea Continued
CLSA on Tata Consumers
U-P, TP Rs 1288
Reported a 9% YoY consolidated increase in revenues (6% growth ex-acquisitions) vs expectation of 11% growth ex-acquisitions
Gross margin improved by c.400bps YoY while Ebitda margins improve by 190bps YoY to 16.1%
Absolute Ebitda 3% higher
MS on Bharti Airtel
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,190
Co Simplifies International Roaming Plans
Co’s New International Roaming Plans Now Come With Additional Features
Co’s New IR Plans Now Come With A Simplified Plan Across All Countries
Co’s IR Plans Are In-line With Its Focus On Premiumisation Strategy
Citi on Airtel
Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1520 from Rs 1305
Hike FY26 ARPU est. by 3% and EBITDA by 1-2% for FY25/26 given improved visibility of tariff hikes
Increase valuations of India mobile, homes, and enterprise segments
Marking-to-market the value of Bharti’s stakes in Indus Towers and Airtel Africa
Citi on Nestle India
Buy Call, Target Rs 2,900
Co’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Intact
Expect Co To Be A Key Beneficiary Of The Medium To Long-term Growth Opportunity
Expect Co To Be A Key Beneficiary Due To Its Strong/Dominant Brands
Co Has A Proven Execution Track Record
Mgmt’s Focus Is On Distribution Expansion/Sharper Sales & Marketing Initiatives
Co’s Is Entering Into New Categories (Breakfast Cereals, Pet Care, Health Sciences Et Al)
UBS on GSPL
Downgrade To Sell, Target Cut To Rs 280
Tariff Order Was A Negative Surprise
Cut FY25/FY26 Standalone Earnings 28%/23%
Co’s Long-term Fundamentals Remain Solid
Strong Fundamentals As Co Will Be The Only Network Connected With All Five LNG Terminals In Guj
- April 24, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates: Earnings Post Market Hours
Tata Consumer Products (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.51% at Rs 3,927 crore vs Rs 3,619 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,003 crore).
Ebitda up 23.04% at Rs 630 crore vs Rs 512 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 614 crore).
Margin up 189 bps at 16.03% vs 14.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.30%).
Net profit down 22.53% at Rs 268 crore vs Rs 346 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 343 crore).
Board recommends dividend of Rs 7.75 per share.
Exceptional loss of Rs 216 crore.
ICICI Prudential (Consolidated, YoY)
Net premium income up 17.09% at Rs 14,788 crore vs Rs 12,629 crore.
VNB Margin 21.46% vs 31.97%.
VNB down 26.45% Rs 776 crore vs 1,055 crores.
APE up 9.6% Rs 3,616 crore vs 3,299 crores.
Net profit down 25.95% at Rs 174 crore vs Rs 235 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 231 crore).
Board approved the final dividend of Rs 0.6 per share.
Tata Elxsi (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.91% at Rs 906 crore vs Rs 914 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 940 crore).
EBIT down 4.49% at Rs 234 crore vs Rs 245 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279 crore).
Margin down 96 bps at 25.79% vs 26.76% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 29.7%).
Net profit down 4.6% at Rs 197 crore vs Rs 206 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 207 crore).
Board declared dividend of Rs 70 per share.
MCX (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 29.22% at Rs 199 crore vs Rs 154 crore.
Net profit up 1,512.29% at Rs 87.87 crore vs Rs 5.45 crore.
360 ONE WAM (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 97.92% at Rs 1,051 crore vs Rs 531 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 477 crore).
Net profit up 56.77% at Rs 243 crore vs Rs 155 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 191 crore).
The board approved the interim dividend of 3.5 per share for financial year 2024‐25.
Cyient DLM (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.42% at Rs 362 crore vs Rs 277 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 361 crore).
Ebitda up 18.96% at Rs 38.01 crore vs Rs 31.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 37.2 crore).
Margin down 101 bps at 10.5% vs 11.51% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10.3%).
Net profit up 71.7% at Rs 7.95 crore vs Rs 4.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23.85 crore).
Huhtamaki (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.79% at Rs 610 crore vs Rs 661.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 643.5 crore).
Ebitda down 19.33% at Rs 41.29 crore vs Rs 51.19 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 37.2 crore).
Margin down 96 bps at 6.76% vs 7.73% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.7%).
Net profit down 26.73% at Rs 26 crore vs Rs 35.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39.2 crore).
Earnings in Focus
Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., The Indian Hotels Co., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corp. and Anant Raj Ltd.
Stocks to Watch
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The company approved raising the borrowing limit to Rs 1.3 lakh crore from 1.1 lakh crore by way of the issue of NCDs or any other securities or instrument in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.
* NHPC:* The company signed a supplementary joint venture agreement with JV Partners of the National High Power Test Laboratory, i.e., NTPC, Powergrid, DVC, CPRI, and NHPTL, for the sale of a partial stake in NHPTL for a consideration of Rs 1.31 crore.
* Puravankara:* The company received bids to redevelop a residential project in Mumbai, Project GDV, estimated at Rs 2,000 crore.
* Ambuja Cement:* The company completed the acquisition of a 1.5 MTPA grinding unit in Tamil Nadu.
* Rama Steel Tubes:* The board approved the raising of funds up to Rs 500 crore by way of a further public offer.
* Shakti Pumps:* The company further invested Rs 5.08 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shakti
EV Mobility. The consolidated investment is Rs 32 crore.
* Dr Reddy’s Laboratories:* The company issued a voluntary recall of six lots of sapropterin dihydrochloride powder due to decreased potency.
* Lupin:* The USFDA classified the company’s Aurangabad facility as voluntary action indicated on its inspection from March 6-15.
* Sudarshan Chemical Industries:* The company introduced a new product, “Sumica Gold 42631,” for domestic and international markets.
* Gokaldas Exports:* The company approved the issue price of Rs 775 per share, which is a discount of 1.9% on the floor price of Rs 789.99 per equity share.
* Century Plyboards:* The company completed the disposal and transfer of the entire stake in Singapore-based unit CSPL. Century Ply Laos and Century Huesoulin Plywood Lao, both subsidiaries of CSPL, will also cease to be step-down subsidiaries of the company from the said date.
* SBI Cards:* The company launched the retail credit card SBI Card MILES.
* SEAMEC:* The company entered into an MoU with Zamil Offshore Services Company for an extension of the charter hire of vessel “SEAMEC SWORDFISH” for a further period of 30 days, with effect from April 24, 2024.
Summit Securities: The company entered into an agreement with Kojak Knits to sell Instant’s entire shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Sudarshan Electronics and TV for Rs 2.27 сгоге.
* UCO Bank:* The company’s board will meet on April 29 to consider fund-raising.
* Sakuma Exports:* The company successfully entered a significant contract worth Rs 150 crore for the supply of sugar to the Northeast, West Bengal, and Bihar regions.
IPO Offering
JNK India: The public issue was subscribed to 0.49 times on day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.67 times), non-institutional investors (0.25 times), and retail investors (0.48 times).
Bulk Deal
Waaree Technologies: Camellia Tradex bought 59,150 shares (0.54%) at Rs 1804.1 apiece.
Block Deal
Bandhan Bank: Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund sold 1.21 crore shares (0.75%) at Rs 180.8 apiece, while Societe Generale bought 1.21 crore shares (0.75%) at Rs 180.8 apiece, while Societe Generale bought 1.21 crore shares (0.75%) at Rs 180.8 apiece.
Bank of Baroda: Societe Generale bought 3.26 crore shares (0.63%) at Rs 261.3 apiece, while Marshall Wace Investment Strategies sold 3.26 crore shares (0.63%) at Rs 261.3 apiece.
Manappuram Finance: Societe Generale bought 73.58 lakh shares (0.86%) at Rs 191 apiece, while Marshall Wace Investment Strategies sold 73.58 lakh shares (0.86%) at Rs 191 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Bajel Projects, IRM Energy, VA Tech Wabag.
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Tejas Networks.
Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy.
Ex/record special dividend: Huhtamaki India.
Ex/ record stock split: Bharat Bijlee.
F&O BAN
1\u0009HINDCOPPER
2\u0009IDEA
3\u0009ZEEL
- April 24, 2024 08:52
Stock market live updates: Q4FY24 Important Result Calendar
24 April 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
* AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
* Axis Bank Ltd.
* Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
* LTIMindtree Ltd.
* Oracle Fin Services Software
* Syngene International Ltd.
* The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
* Macrotech Developers Ltd.
* Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
* MAS Financial Services Ltd.
* Nippon Life India AMC
* Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
* Tata Investment Corp Ltd.
25 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ACC Ltd.
* Bajaj Finance Ltd.
* Coromandel International Ltd.
* IndusInd Bank Ltd.
* L&T Technology Services Ltd.
* Laurus Labs Ltd.
* Mphasis Ltd.
* Nestle India Ltd.
* Tech Mahindra Ltd.
* Vedanta Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Aavas Financiers Ltd.
* Cyient Ltd.
* Embassy Office Parks REIT
* Schaeffler India Ltd.
* Tanla Platforms Ltd.
* Tata Teleservices (Maha) Ltd.
* UTI AMC Ltd.
* Welspun Living Ltd.
* Zensar Technologies Ltd.
26 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Atul Ltd.
* Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
* HCL Technologies Ltd.
* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
* SBI Cards And Payment Services
* SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
* Shriram Finance Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
* Bajaj Holdings & Inv Ltd.
* Bank Of Maharashtra
* CSB Bank Ltd.
* Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
* KSB Ltd.
* Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
* Mahindra Lifespace Developers
* Mastek Ltd.
* Motilal Oswal Financial Services
* Supreme Industries Ltd.
* Usha Martin Ltd.
* VST Industries Ltd.
27 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ICICI Bank Ltd.
* IDFC First Bank Ltd.
* L&T Finance Ltd.
* RBL Bank Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Craftsman Automation
* Yes Bank Ltd.
29 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Birlasoft Ltd.
* Can Fin Homes Ltd.
* Tata Chemicals Ltd.
* Trent Ltd.
* Ultratech Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Gillette India Ltd.
* KPIT Technologies Ltd.
* PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
* Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
* Rossari Biotech Ltd.
* Shoppers Stop Ltd.
* UCO Bank
30 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Cholamandalam Inv & Fin Co
* Exide Industries Ltd.
* Havells India Ltd.
* Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
* Indus Towers Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
* Adani Total Gas Ltd.
* Castrol India Ltd.
* Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.
* Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
* IRB InvIT Fund
* Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
* P&G Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
* Sona BLW Precision Forgings
* Star Health & Allied Ins Co Ltd.
* Symphony Ltd.
01 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Adani Power Ltd.
* Orient Cement Ltd.
* SIS Ltd.
02 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Coal India Ltd.
* Coforge Ltd.
* Dabur India Ltd.
* The Federal Bank Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
* Blue Star Ltd.
* Ceat Ltd.
* CIE Automotive India Ltd.
* K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
* KEI Industries Ltd.
* Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
* Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
* Ugro Capital Ltd.
03 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Titan Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Adani Green Energy Ltd.
* Aptus Value Housing Fin India
* Carborundum Universal Ltd.
* Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
* HFCL Ltd.
* Mangalore Refinery & Petrochem
* Raymond Ltd.
04 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
06 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Gujarat Gas Ltd.
* Lupin Ltd.
* Marico Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Grindwell Norton Ltd.
07 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
* IDFC Ltd.
* Max Financial Services Ltd.
* Navin Fluorine Int Ltd.
* Pidilite Industries Ltd.
* United Breweries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
* Latent View Analytics Ltd.
08 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Tata Power Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
* BSE Ltd.
* Capri Global Capital Ltd.
* Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
* Westlife Foodworld Ltd
09 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Asian Paints Ltd.
* Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
* Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
* Computer Age Mgmt Services
* Rain Industries Ltd.
10 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* ABB India Ltd.
* Cipla Ltd.
* Tata Motors Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd
* Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
* TCI Express Ltd.
* Thermax Ltd.
12 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* JK Cement Ltd.
13 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
14 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Shree Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
* BASF India Ltd.
15 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Clean Science & Tech Ltd.
16 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Biocon Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Endurance Technologies Ltd.
* Motherson Sumi Wiring India
17 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* JSW Steel Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
21 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Gujarat State Fert & Chem Ltd.
22 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
23 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Bikaji Foods Int Ltd.
* Esab India Ltd.
24 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Bosch Ltd.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* HEG Ltd.
28 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
* Medplus Health Services Ltd.
* TTK Prestige Ltd.
29 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Cummins India Ltd.
* Samvardhana Motherson Int
- April 24, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates: Pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“Overnight surge in US markets and subsequent gains in Asian equities are pointing towards a firm opening for both Sensex & Nifty. A fall in global crude oil prices towards $83 a barrel raises hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East. Investors are also hoping for easing of geopolitical tensions, and are also expecting for the continuation of the current regime in the general elections, which has helped markets reverse the falling trend over the past few sessions. This is despite FII selling and also uninspiring Q4 results from Reliance and frontline technology companies. The technical landscape suggests Nifty’s major support at 22200 mark, with interweek support at 22000 and then at 21710 mark.”
- April 24, 2024 08:50
Stock market live updates: Crude oil, bullion price movements
Ms. Riya Singh, Research Analyst – Currency and Commodities, Emkay Global Financial Services on markets.
Oil Prices Steady as Israel-Iran Tensions Ease, Gold Slides While Copper Declines
Oil prices experienced a minor setback followed by stabilization as global markets closely monitored the evolving dynamics between Israel and Iran, with signs indicating a reduction in hostilities. The focus remains on Israel’s objectives, including the elimination of what it perceives as the final bastion of Hamas in Gaza and the liberation of remaining hostages. These pursuits are expected to maintain heightened tensions in the region, influencing market sentiments.
Brent crude hovered above $87 per barrel, having slipped marginally by 0.3% on Monday, while WTI remained close to $82. Analysts anticipate crude oil prices to enter a phase of consolidation, potentially marking a period of stability in the near term.
Meanwhile, bullion metals experienced a notable decline, with gold leading the downward trend. Despite the current weakness, experts view this as a healthy correction rather than a reversal of the bullish trajectory. The future outlook for gold remains optimistic, with its ascent largely underpinned by continued central bank buying, particularly from Asian and other emerging markets. The strategic nature of these purchasing decisions is expected to sustain demand throughout 2024.
Emphasizing the importance of considering indicators such as relative strength indexes (RSIs), observers suggest that after periods of overbought conditions, a period of consolidation or correction is inevitable. Furthermore, speculation arises regarding potential interventions by Japan to bolster the weakening yen, which could inadvertently support gold’s resurgence by denting the strength of the US dollar.
In the base metals, copper witnessed a decline from its recent peak near $10,000 per ton, mirroring the broader trend across base metal markets. Market participants are eagerly awaiting a barrage of US data, which could provide insights into the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy decisions, particularly concerning interest rates.
- April 24, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates: Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Q4FY24 Result First Cut - Revenue and PAT misses market estimates
Parth Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox
Revenue stood at Rs. 3,927 crores in Q4FY24 (up 3.2% QoQ / up 8.5% YoY) owing to strong performance of its India business. However, revenues were marginally lower than market expectations of Rs. 3,962 crores.
# In the company’s branded business segment, India’s business revenue rose to Rs. 2,480 crores in Q4FY24 (up 10.0% YoY), led by India Beverages business growing 3% YoY. India Foods business continued its strong trajectory, with revenue up 20% YoY including Capital Foods.
# The company’s International business revenue stood at Rs. 1,052 crores in Q4FY24 (up 7.0% YoY).
# Non-branded business revenue stood at Rs. 402 crores in Q4FY24 (up 4.2% YoY).
# The company’s EBITDA rose 10.0% QoQ / up 23.0% YoY to Rs. 630 crores in Q4FY24, surpassing street estimates of Rs. 594 crores. EBITDA margin rose to 16.0% (up 99 bps QoQ / up 189 bps YoY), led by improved profitability across businesses.
# Profit after Tax stood at Rs. 212 crores (down 29.6% QoQ / down 26.7% YoY) in Q4FY24, lower than market estimates of Rs. 303 crores, while PAT margin came in at 5.4% (down 252 bps QoQ / down 260 bps YoY).
# The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7.75 per equity share.
View:
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. reported healthy revenue growth led by strong growth in Indian business. The company’s India businesses continued their strong trajectory, with a revenue growth of 40% in FY24. The premiumization agenda continues to progress well, with the premium portfolio in both tea and salt showing good growth and contributing to an increasing share of the overall portfolio. The company also delivered a strong performance in International markets and significant margin improvement. The consolidated EBITDA margins surpassed market consensus due to better operational efficiency. Going ahead, the domestic business will continue to improve, led by growth in the tea and salt business. Moreover, we remain hopeful that the company’s recently acquired new business - Capital Foods and Organic India - will drive significant revenue and cost synergies over the medium term. Additionally, the easing inflation and forecast of normal monsoon bodes well for the overall business over the medium to long term basis.
- April 24, 2024 08:48
Stock market live updates: 360 ONE WAM
Q4 and Full Year FY24 Results - Key highlights and updates:
· FY24 PAT at Rs 802 Crore - up 20.0% YoY
· FY24 Total Revenues at Rs 1,965 Crore - up 25.3% YoY
· Q4 FY24 Pat at Rs 241 Crore - up 55.5% YoY and 24.3% QoQ
· Q4 FY24 Total Revenues at Rs 623 Crore - up 61.8% YoY and 33.6% QoQ
· Overall Assets Under Management (AUM) at Rs 4,66,909 Crore as on March 2024
· Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) AUM at Rs 2,27,879 Crore - up 36.3% YoY And 3.2% QoQ
· Board Approved Interim Dividend of Rs 3.50 Per Share
- April 24, 2024 08:48
Stock market live updates: ICICI Pru Life
Set for the new normal of 25-15-15; retain BUY
Emkay Global
TARGET PRICE (Rs) : 700
IPRU reported a mixed performance in Q4/FY24, where the slight miss in VNB margins was offset by a minor beat in APE, which led to VNB in line with our estimates. The negative surprise came in at Rs2.9bn (~0.8% of FY23EV) due to negative mortality variance in EV on account of IBNR/IBNER adjustments related to the credit life portfolio. Overall, with APE growth rebounding in H2 and better growth visibility in FY25, IPRU appears to deliver ~25% VNB margin, 15% APE growth, and 15% operating RoEV (25-15-15). To reflect Q4 developments, we have adjusted our FY25-26E estimates, leading to a minor reduction in VNB margin and an increase in APE, leading to broadly unchanged VNB. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with our unchanged Mar-25E TP of Rs700 (implying FY26E P/EV of 1.8x), as we believe the company has navigated through the external and internal challenges and is well set for 25-15-15 normal.
- April 24, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates: SHRIRAM FINANCE
Diversification and strong execution boost growth outlook
(SHFL IN, Mkt Cap USD10.9b, CMP INR2427, TP INR2900, 19% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
- Shriram Finance (SHFL), the merged entity of Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF) and Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF), has emerged as a stronger player in all its product segments. With a more diversified AUM mix and better access to liabilities, SHFL is effectively driving cross-selling of non-vehicle products to its customers.
- With a legacy spanning over four decades, SHFL has demonstrated its execution capability in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment across multiple credit and economic cycles. Gold loans and personal loans have now been rolled out across most of the branches. The company is also extending its 2W franchise to more locations and dealerships. In the MSME segment, the company wants to first gain insights into the respective micro-markets before scaling up.
- SHFL is rated AA+ by both CRISIL and India Ratings. Although our investment thesis is not predicated on a credit rating upgrade, we believe SHFL now has a strong case to work with credit rating agencies for an upgrade. A credit rating upgrade is an option value, which can help SHFL reduce its borrowing costs by 40-50bp.
- April 24, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates: MAHINDRA LOGISTICS
In-line performance; improved Express performance enhances EBITDA
(MAHLOG IN, Mkt Cap USD0.4b, CMP INR451, TP INR420, 7% Downside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal Financial
- Mahindra Logistics (MLL)’s 4QFY24 revenue grew by ~14% YoY to INR14.5b (in line). EBITDA margin came in at 3.9% (in line), down 100bp YoY and up 20bp QoQ. EBITDA decreased 11% YoY to INR566m (in line). MLL posted a net loss of INR128m vs. INR8m in 4QFY23 (our estimate of INR6m loss).
- EBITDA was impacted by one-time charges relating to IT integration and provisions. APAT was hit by higher tax outgo. Losses in the Express business narrowed as capacity utilization improved in 4Q.
- The 4Q performance was largely in line with our estimates. Going forward, Express business losses are expected to decline as volumes improve, which should result in improvement in overall EBITDA for MLL. Strong order intake in the 3PL business should also support growth in the near to medium term. We marginally increase our FY26 EBITDA/PAT estimates by 2%/6% on an improved earnings outlook. We estimate a CAGR of 23%/37% in revenue/EBITDA over FY24-26. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a revised TP of INR420 (premised on 23x FY26E EP
- April 24, 2024 08:44
Stock market live updates: CYIENT DLM: Revenue growth remains strong
(CYIENTDL IN, Mkt Cap USD0.7b, CMP INR687, TP INR840, 22% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
- Cyient DLM (CYIENTDL) reported another quarter of strong revenue growth. Its revenue jumped ~30% YoY in 4QFY24, fueled by significant traction from the Defense (+78% YoY) and Aerospace (+52% YoY) verticals. However, EBITDA margin contracted 100bp YoY to 10.5%, primarily due to the increase in SG&A expenses.
- We broadly maintain our FY25/FY26 EPS estimates. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR840.
- April 24, 2024 08:43
Stock market live updates: ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
Higher costs and adverse product mix impact VNB
(IPRU IN, Mkt Cap USD10.3b, CMP INR595, TP INR700, 18% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
Guides APE growth in line with industry and steady VNB margins
- In 4QFY24, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) reported 9.6% YoY growth in APE to INR36.16b. The protection and ex-ULIP individual savings segments declined YoY by 4.6% and 19.9%, respectively. ULIPs grew 77% YoY.
- VNB declined 26% YoY to INR7.8b (19% miss), due to a sharp correction in margins to 21.5% (down 140bp QoQ) vs. our estimate of 26%. In FY24, APE stood at INR90.5b (4.7% YoY) and VNB at INR22.3b (-20% YoY). VNB margin for FY24 stood at 24.6% (32% for FY23).
- Considering the 4Q performance, we have cut our estimates for APE and VNB margin for FY25 and FY26. We expect IPRU to deliver an 18% CAGR in VNB over FY24-26. Going ahead, the company’s ability to sustain strong premium growth and VNB margins will be vital for re-rating of the stock. Retain BUY with a TP of INR700 (based on 1.7x Mar’26E EV).
- April 24, 2024 08:42
Stock market live updates: TVS Motor
Continues to strengthen positioning across categories
Emkay Global
TVSL’s stock price has declined ~14% from its recent peak, even as it continues to improve its positioning across categories in FY24 with market share gains in the fast-growing 125cc motorcycle category, scooters and exports of 610/90/60bps to ~ 15%/~25%/25.7% respectively. While the domestic 2W recovery continues apace (strong start in Apr-24MTD with 26% YoY growth in industry retails, following on from 9% growth in FY24), TVSL is outperforming larger peer BJAUT in exports also. The company remains the leader among incumbents in E-2Ws (second-largest player overall with ~19% market share). We trim FY25E/26E EPS by ~3/6% resp, owing to slower export recovery. We retain our BUY rating with revised TP of Rs2,250/share (28x FY26E PER + Rs150/share for captive financing arm); TVSL is our top pick in Auto OEMs.
- April 24, 2024 08:42
Stock market live updates: Sun Pharma: ‘Specialty’ way of driving growth prospects
Motilal Oswal Financial
- In this note, we explored the specialty pipeline of SUNP, examining products under development, the commercialized portfolio, and the competitive dynamics within each segment.
- The overall R&D expenditure is expected to increase by 33% YoY in FY24 and maintain an 18% CAGR over FY24-26 to support clinical development of certain assets. Despite some delays in the clinical trial processes of Ilumya, MM-II, and GL0034, the innovative pipeline continues to be the most promising within the India listed space.
- For five consecutive years, SUNP has consistently surpassed industry performance in the domestic formulation (DF) segment, largely fueled by improved volume uptake. Despite being aggressive in new product launches, SUNP has yet to see an improvement in its growth prospects
- We are factoring 19% earnings CAGR over FY24-26 on the back of 12%/13% sales CAGR in DF/EMs, 18% sales CAGR in specialty portfolio, and 18% CAGR in R&D spent. We value SUNP at 30x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a PT of INR1,870. We remain positive on SUNP on the back of a) building robust brand franchise in developed market and b) superior execution in the DF segment. Maintain BUY.
- April 24, 2024 08:41
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O ban for trade date 24-April-2024
* HINDCOPPER
* IDEA
* ZEEL
- April 24, 2024 08:40
Stock market live updates: Idea Vodafone --. big upgrade to 14 target
Nuvama On Telecom
Successful FPO by Vodafone Idea FPO is set to change the sector dynamics for good
- Inflection point for the Telecom sector
- Believes telecom operators to reclaim their fair share of the telecom sector value triangle—ceded over the last decade
Why are they turning positive?
Combination of factors
1. Tariff hikes
2. Government support
This will boost operators financials & returns profiles
Stocks
Bharti Airtel
Best play
Retain ‘BUY’’
TP of Rs.1580 vs TP of Rs.1305 earlier
Vodafone Idea
Upgrading it to ‘HOLD’
TP of Rs.14 vs Rs.7
Company is becoming a ‘going concern’
Await concrete steps to play out for company to become an investible idea
- April 24, 2024 08:39
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:35 AM Wednesday 24 April 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
12:00 PM TATA Cons. Prod
(Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: 7195 0000
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdz2rd3k
2:00 PM 360 ONE WAM
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3a4pzzda
4:00 PM DCB Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/233hke6z
4:00 PM MCX India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1385
5:00 PM Equitas Small F
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3zaweb
5:00 PM Nippon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4h3s444w
5:30 PM AU Small Financ
Dial: +91 22 6280 1549
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr298jwb
6:00 PM LTIMindtree
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1157
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mhkdv9jm
6:15 PM Axis Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1253
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc6ayv7a
6:30 PM HUL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1416
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3rtp6h8p
7:30 PM Indian Hotels
Dial: +91 22 6280 1405
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5acx4997
Tata Elxsi : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298711
Cyient DLM Ltd : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298706
Mahindra Logist : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298685
Rallis : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298659
Tejas Networks : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298656
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298703
Epigral Ltd : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298655
Rajratan Global : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298654
Elecon Eng : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298653
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298630
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- April 24, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates: Flat opening seen for Nifty, Sensex amid strong global cues
The bullish momentum is likely to continue at the domestic markets thanks to strong global cues. Post market hours in the US, high-profile companies, including Tesla Inc and Visa International, came out with better-than-expected results that fuelled a strong rally in equity benchmarks across the Asia-Pacific region. Read more
- April 24, 2024 07:52
Stock market live updates: PE investments looking up, but tax uncertainty persists
The pace of private equity transactions has quickened in India, but uncertainty over taxes poses a stumbling block to pricing, valuation and exits, senior officials at PricewaterhouseCoopers said Read more
- April 24, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: 4QFY24 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation
Tata Consumer Products, Tata Elxsi, ICICI Prudential Life, Mahindra Epc Irrigation and Nelco
Tata Consumer Products 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c38a0194-fe08-41ef-a5cd-c60611bad6c4.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c70843b0-8e7a-4148-836f-dacaf27acc6c.pdf
Tata Elxsi 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/77c24def-ad42-4b32-bc78-9df5076fcf2d.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/995b8042-0eb3-4345-873b-84934adc12c4.pdf
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/476b0166-2890-46ad-a036-7755af473e13.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8dbb1a53-b3ee-47a9-9b2b-827756a12776.pdf
Mahindra Epc Irrigation 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ea3ba31c-d51a-4995-bdd0-73e0af8edc1a.pdf
Nelco 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ea8666f1-b2b9-4654-b7cf-32bb97121025.pdf
- April 24, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 24 April 2024: Aditya Birla Capital
- April 24, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Cognizant incurs $229 million in 2023 as part of its NextGen programme
As part of the NextGen programme, the US-based Cognizant Technology Solutions in 2023 incurred $115 million of employee separation costs and $114 million of facility exit and other costs totalling $229 million. It expects to incur total costs of about $300 million, with about $70 million of such costs anticipated in 2024, the company with nearly 90 per cent of its workforce in India said in its 2023 annual report. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: Mahindra Financial Services KYC lapse under RBI scrutiny
The banking regulator is looking into the ₹150-crore KYC lapse that was disclosed by Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services on Tuesday. According to highly placed sources aware of the matter, the RBI could impose some sort of curbs on the non-lender with respect to acquisition of new businesses. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: Awfis, TBO Tek get SEBI nod for IPO
Awfis Space Solutions, a flexible workspace provider, has received market regulator SEBI’s approval to raise ₹160 crore via fresh issuance of shares through initial public offering. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: First-year premium of life insurers up 2 pc at ₹3,77,960 cr in FY24: IRDAI
The first-year premium or new business premium of life insurers increased 2 per cent to ₹3,77,960 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2024, compared with ₹3,70,543 crore in the previous financial year. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: India’s farm exports in April-Feb 2023-24 decline 8.8% to $43.7 billion
India’s agriculture exports in the April-Feb 2023-24 period declined 8.8 per cent to $43.7 billion, hit by geopolitical factors such as the Red Sea crisis and the continuing Russia-Ukraine war but the decline was largely across regulated commodities such as rice, wheat, sugar, and onions, according to Commerce Ministry data. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: At $41.6 b in FY24, net FPI inflows into Indian markets the highest since FY16: RBI report
Net Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into Indian equity and debt market at $41.6 billion (cumulative) in 2023-24 were the highest since 2015-16, according to an article in RBI’s latest monthly bulletin. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Power surge: 7 bids flood in for giga-scale ACC manufacturing under PLI scheme
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on Tuesday said it has received as many as seven bids under the global tender for the re-bidding of production linked incentives (PLI) for 10-GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing announced on January 24 this year. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates: Not necessary to activate countercylical capital buffer now: RBI tells banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it is not necessary to activate countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) for banks at this point in time. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates: Dr Reddy’s recalls 6 lots of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is voluntarily recalling six lots of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder for Oral Solution 100 mg to the consumer level due to powder discoloration in some packets leading to decreased potency. Read more
- April 24, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates: NSE to launch derivative contracts on Nifty Next 50 today
The NSE is to launch derivative contracts on Nifty Next 50 from today. The exchange has waived transaction charges on the Nifty Next 50 Index in F&O Segment from April 24, 2024, to October 31, 2024.
- April 24, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Closing figures on 23/04/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 73738.45 (+89.83)
Nifty 50: 22368.00 (+31.60)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 49614.85 (+518.45)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16687.15 (+202.95)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.71 / 3.70
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.54 / 3.92
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 33.89 / 4.36
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 27.87 / 4.00
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (3044.54 crs) / (28189.06 Crs)
DII Activity: 2918.94 crs / 27730.83 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 10.19
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $86.19
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2310.38 = INR 70700
Silver: INR 80231
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.34
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 105.98
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.17% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.65%
- April 24, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 24.04.2024
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
AT&T Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Boeing Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector - Defense)
Boston Scientific Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
General Dynamics Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Defense)
CME Group Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Amphenol Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
ENI S.p.A. (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Norfolk Southern Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Logistics)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Hospitatlity)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Logistics)
TE Connectivity Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Humana Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Otis Worldwide Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Vertiv Holdings, LLC (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Biogen Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Fortive Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Entergy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
Rogers Communication, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Avery Dennison Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Packaging)
Synchrony Financial (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Watsco, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Lennox International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
Masco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Bunge Global SA (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG)
Watsco, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Miscellaneous)
Owens Corning Inc (Pre market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Meta Platforms, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
IBM (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Service Now, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Lam Research Corporation (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Waste Management, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Miscellaneous)
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (Post market) (Sector - Railway)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – FMCG)
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Automobiles)
Ford Motor Company (Post market) (Sector - Automobiles)
Waste Connections, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Miscellaneous)
United Rentals, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Realty)
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Financials)
ICON plc (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Align Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Molina Healthcare Inc(Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Rollins, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Miscellaneous)
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Technology)
Bio Marin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Graco Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Miscellaneous)
Teradyne, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Morningstar, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Financials)
Universal Health Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
VALE S.A. (Tentative) (Sector - Metals)
Cenovus Energy Inc (Tentative) (Sector - Energy)
- April 24, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 24.04.2024
13:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 88.9 versus Previous: 87.8)
18:00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 1.3%)
- April 24, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Aditya Birla Capital (₹216.70): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Aditya Birla Capital. The stock surged about 7 per cent on Tuesday. This has ended the two-week sideways consolidation. Immediate support will be at ₹213. Below that ₹208 and ₹202 are the next strong support. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.