Aurobindo Pharma Limited’s shares rose 1.79 per cent after the company reported that its subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, secured approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL Single-Dose Ampule. The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to PULMICORT RESPULES by AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Also read: Cipla plant gets warning letter

The approved item, set to launch in FY25, addresses asthma maintenance and prophylactic therapy in children aged 12 months to eight years.

The company, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, maintains 25 manufacturing and packaging facilities approved by major regulatory agencies. Aurobindo Pharma focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercialising generic pharmaceuticals, branded pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients worldwide.

The company’s shares rose 1.79 per cent to ₹1039.45 at 12 pm on the BSE.