Axis Securities has made its Samvat 2080 stock selections, featuring prominent names like HDFC Bank, TVS Motor, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life, APL Apollo Tubes, Astral Ltd, KPIT Technology, Ahluwalia Contracts, and Jyothy Labs. These choices adhere to specific criteria and themes, emphasizing growth potential, earnings visibility, a strong track record with improving return ratios, leadership positions in their respective sectors, a balanced mix of large, mid, and small-cap stocks, and a blend of domestic and export-oriented themes.
ICICI Securities has revealed its Diwali Mahurat 2023 portfolio, featuring Larsen & Toubro, Coromandel International, State Bank of India, Spandana Sphoorthy Financial, Bharat Dynamics, TV Today Network, and Century Plyboards as top picks.