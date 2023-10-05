AXISCADES Technologies Ltd.’s shares were up by 5 per cent after the company announced a leadership transition. Abidali Neemuchwala has been appointed as Chairman and Non-Executive Director, a decision ratified during the Board of Directors’ meeting on October 4, 2023. Additionally, he will serve as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director. He succeeds David Bradley.

Commenting on his appointment, Abidali Neemuchwala said, “I am honoured to join AXISCADES as Chairman and Non-Executive Director. AXISCADES has a rich legacy, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive innovation, growth, and value for all stakeholders.”

The shares were up by 5 per cent to ₹523.95 at 11 a.m. on the BSE.

