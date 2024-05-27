Axiscades Technologies Ltd’s subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, secured an order worth ₹90 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited for the design, development, and supply of eight Radar Processing Systems. The company said, these systems are intended for the Arudhra Medium Powered Radar (MPR), a 4D Radar capable of automatic detection, and tracking of various aerial targets.

The company further informed, The MPR, developed by DRDO, is an indigenous radar system designed to enhance India’s defense capabilities. Mistral Solutions, subcontracted for the design and development of the RADAR Signal Processing system, built the system to meet high standards of performance and reliability. The RADAR Signal Processing system is now ready for deployment after field trials. The systems will be delivered over four years.

The company reported that the development is a step towards India’s self-reliance in defense technology, with Mistral’s liquid-cooled, rugged systems designed for deployment in adverse conditions. Arun Krishnamurthi, the CEO and MD of AXISCADES Technologies, said “We are honoured to secure this substantial order from BEL for the supply of Radar Processing Systems. We are working to actively support indigenous defense projects, and this order is a significant step in our commitment to deliver advanced technological solutions to enhance India’s defense capabilities. Our role as a key player in the Indian defense technology ecosystem shall be further boosted with this project. We remain committed to providing valuable contributions to the nation’s security through our technological innovation and excellence.”

The shares were up by 0.35 per cent to ₹513.30 at 11 am on the BSE.