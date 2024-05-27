Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 27 May 2024.
- May 27, 2024 08:23
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies: GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd | 3x EBITDA in 5 Years – Initiate with BUY
GMR Airport is evolving from utility to a retail consumption play and is slated to benefit from the strong air traffic growth outlook, travel retail opportunity (led by top end consumption), upward reset in Aero tariffs and real estate unlocking opportunity. Further, ongoing simplification of corp structure, improvement in leverage ratios, ADP’s backing will support re-rating. Expect GMRI’s EBITDA CAGR of 32% over FY24-FY27e.
EBITDA CAGR at 32% over FY24-FY27e; Initiate with BUY: We value GMRI at Rs100 (valuing Airport Subs at 27x FY30 EBITDA, discounted @ 12% for 4 yrs). We expect PAT positive in FY26 and leverage ratios to moderate (Net D/EBITDA to 4-5x FY26 vs 10-12x FY23/FY24e), as large capex related to DIAL/GHIAL is behind. ADP’s presence at strategic & board level will ensure fund-raising capabilities, project execution and bidding capabilities. Key risk: slowdown in air traffic, tariff order delays, adverse regulatory changes.
- May 27, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live News: Q4FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 27.05.2024
ASTRAZEN, DCMSRIND, DISHTV, ELGIEQUIP, FLAIR, GARFIBRES, GKP, GMDCLTD, GOODYEAR, HBLPOWER, HERANBA, IFBIND, JAICORPLTD, JINDWORLD, KIRLOSIND, LAXMIMACH, LICI, LUMAXTECH, MSTCLTD, NATCOPHARM, NATIONALUM, NMDC, NRBBEARING, SATIA, SIGACHI, SUMICHEM, TARC, TBZ, TVSSCS, VPRPL
- May 27, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: PNC Infratech Ltd. | CMP Rs. 566 | M Cap Rs. 14520 Cr | 52 W H/L 566/279
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2342 Cr (29.9% QoQ, 10.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2357.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1802.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 2114.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 565.2 Cr (136% QoQ, 101.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 315.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 239.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 281 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 24.1% vs expectation of 13.4%, QoQ 13.3%, YoY 13.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 402.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 205 Cr, QoQ Rs. 151.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 184.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 15.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.1x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Suzlon Energy Ltd. | CMP Rs. 46 | M Cap Rs. 62578 Cr | 52 W H/L 51/8
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2196.2 Cr (40.7% QoQ, 29.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1560.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1694.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 359.8 Cr (45.5% QoQ, 54.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 247.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 233.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.4% vs QoQ 15.8%, YoY 13.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 281.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 203 Cr, YoY Rs. 28.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 38.3x FY25E EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 132 | M Cap Rs. 5266 Cr | 52 W H/L 144/96
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 640.2 Cr (6% QoQ, 1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 604 Cr, YoY Rs. 633.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 88.7 Cr (2.8% QoQ, 11.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 86.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 79.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13.9% vs QoQ 14.3%, YoY 12.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 54.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 54.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 52.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 25.6x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1252 | M Cap Rs. 25591 Cr | 52 W H/L 1445/833
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1279.4 Cr (6.3% QoQ, 4.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1334.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1203.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 1221.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 294.6 Cr (5.6% QoQ, 6.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 302.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 278.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 275.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23% vs expectation of 22.7%, QoQ 23.2%, YoY 22.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 190.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 207 Cr, QoQ Rs. 188 Cr, YoY Rs. 173.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 9.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 30.3x FY25E EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Borosil Ltd. | CMP Rs. 353 | M Cap Rs. 4041 Cr | 52 W H/L 420/310
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 228.9 Cr (-24.3% QoQ, -11.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 302.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 258.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 19.1 Cr (-66.3% QoQ, -51.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 56.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 39.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.3% vs QoQ 18.7%, YoY 15.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 37.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 22.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 54.8x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: EIH Associated Hotels Ltd. | CMP Rs. 727 | M Cap Rs. 2215 Cr | 52 W H/L 839/419
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 132.5 Cr (4.6% QoQ, 22.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 126.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 107.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 50.1 Cr (-4.2% QoQ, 55.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 52.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 32.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 37.8% vs QoQ 41.3%, YoY 29.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 36.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 37.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 26.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 27.3x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Excel Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1025 | M Cap Rs. 1288 Cr | 52 W H/L 1134/699
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 233.5 Cr (29.5% QoQ, 3.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 180.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 226.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 12.6 Cr (660.6% QoQ, 15.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 11 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 5.4% vs QoQ 0.9%, YoY 4.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 6.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 2.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 2.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 75.7x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Apex Frozen Foods Ltd. | CMP Rs. 215 | M Cap Rs. 673 Cr | 52 W H/L 286/171
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 161.6 Cr (9.1% QoQ, -23.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 148.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 211.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1.3 Cr (-84.1% QoQ, -82.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 8.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 7.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 0.8% vs QoQ 5.7%, YoY 3.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -0.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 3 Cr, YoY Rs. -4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -0.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 46.1x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Karnataka Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 221 | M Cap Rs. 8337 Cr | 52 W H/L 287/127
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations on the back of higher opex and higher credit cost
Advances came at Rs. 71509 Cr (19% YoY, 4.8% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 834 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 826 Cr, YoY Rs. 860 Cr, QoQ Rs. 828 Cr
NIM came at 3.30% vs QoQ 3.46%
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 419 Cr vs YoY Rs. 395 Cr, QoQ Rs. 326 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 500 Cr vs YoY Rs. 686 Cr, QoQ Rs. 540 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 185 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 159 Cr, YoY Rs. 253 Cr, QoQ Rs. 144 Cr
Credit Cost came at 1% vs YoY 1.7%, QoQ 0.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 274 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 315 Cr, YoY Rs. 354 Cr, QoQ Rs. 331 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 2578 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 2537 Cr at 3.53% vs QoQ 3.64%
Net NPA came at Rs. 1129 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1060 Cr at 1.58% vs QoQ 1.55%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.3
Stock is trading at 0.9x trailing P/Adj. BV
- May 27, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Time Technoplast Q4FY24 Concall Update
(Nirmal Bang Securities)
Outlook: Marginal dip in margins impacts the quarter; Maintain positive view in long term
Revenue came at Rs. 1394 Cr (+5% QoQ, +17% YoY) with volume growth of +19% YoY
•\u0009Established products (75% mix) grew 11% YoY.
•\u0009VAP (Value Added Products) (25% mix) grew 48% YoY. Share of VAP will increase to 36% in next 3 years.
•\u0009EBITDA Margin came at 13.4% vs QoQ 14.4%, YoY 14.2%. Margin was impacted due to higher opex and higher contribution from the pipe business having lower margin.
•\u0009Co expects topline growth of 15% CAGR on steady state basis. Composite products should grow at 30% CAGR while established products are expected to grow at 10-12% CAGR.
•\u0009Co has manufacturing capacity of 480 cascades (28,800 cylinders) currently. It will now expand by 600 cascades (36,000 cylinders) with a capex of Rs. 125 Cr. Total cascade manufacturing capacity will be 1,080 cascades (64,800 cylinders) per year from Q2FY25.
•\u0009By utilizing the full current capacity of 480 cascades, co can achieve peak CNG revenue of Rs. 325 Cr. Once the full 1080 cascades come onboard, the peak CNG revenue can be Rs. 850 Cr.
•\u0009FY24 revenue for LPG was Rs. 210 Cr and for CNG cascade was Rs. 308 Cr, totaling to Rs. 518 Cr. Their revenue will increase to Rs. 800 Cr in FY25 and shall scale up to Rs. 1.5k Cr over next 4 years.
•\u0009Co has Rs. 175 Cr order book of Type 4 composite cylinders for CNG cascades.
•\u0009Co expects to make inroads in manufacture of hydrogen cylinders as well in future.
•\u0009Due diligence process is ongoing for disinvestment of 50% business in Middle East on Debt & Cash free basis for a valuation of around USD 25 million (Rs 207 Cr). The geographies agreed for disinvestment contributes 7.5% to the consolidated revenue. Co estimates to complete this disinvestment transaction by June 2024. The proceeds of this disinvestment will be used for debt reduction & benefit to shareholders.
•\u0009Revenue for Middle East operations is Rs. 350 Cr and has 13-14% margins.
•\u0009The Board has approved sale of Non-Core Assets (land, building & plant, equipment etc.) for total value of Rs. 125 Cr by March 2025. Proceeds from sale of non-core assets will be used towards Debt reduction.
•\u0009Capex was at Rs. 181 Cr in FY24. Almost Rs. 60-70 Cr goes into maintenance capex as the plants are 35 years old and have to be upgraded.
•\u0009Capex will be Rs. 150 Cr in FY25.
•\u0009Co intends to increase ROCE from current ~13% in FY23 to ~20% by FY26 via higher growth in value added products, increase in margins, reduction in working capital and debt reduction upon sale of international business.
•\u0009ROCE for FY24 is at 16.4%.
•\u0009Debt has reduced to 744 Cr as against 810 Cr in FY23. Co intends to become debt free in next 3 years.
Stock is trading at P/E of 20x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Manappuram Finance Ltd. -C | CMP Rs. 180 | M Cap Rs. 15236 Cr | 52 W H/L 203/102
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok; MFI asset quality has deteriorated
NII came at Rs. 1494.3 Cr vs YoY Rs. 1182.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1452.4 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 933.3 Cr vs YoY Rs. 671.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 936.1 Cr
Provision came at Rs. 187.8 Cr vs YoY Rs. 47.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 149.6 Cr
Credit cost was at 1.8% vs QoQ 1.5%
Credit cost for MFI was at 5.8% vs QoQ 4.4%
PAT came at Rs. 561.5 Cr vs YoY Rs. 471 Cr, QoQ Rs. 572.9 Cr
AUM came at Rs. 42069.6 Cr vs YoY Rs. 35452.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 40385.2 Cr
Standalone GNPA came at 1.9% vs QoQ 2%
Standalone Net NPA came at 1.7% vs QoQ 1.8%
MFI GNPA came at 3.7% vs QoQ 2.7%
MFI NNPA came at 1.7% vs QoQ 1.3%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 6.3x FY25E EPS & 1.3x trailing P/BV
- May 27, 2024 08:17
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. -S | CMP Rs. 259 | M Cap Rs. 51749 Cr | 52 W H/L 278/54
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved; strong uptick in loan growth
NII came at Rs. 761.3 Cr vs YoY Rs. 681.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 667.4 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 844.9 Cr vs YoY Rs. 587.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 637.1 Cr
Provision came at Rs. -98.2 Cr vs YoY Rs. -276.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. -59 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 700.2 Cr vs YoY Rs. 639.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 519.2 Cr
Sanctions came at Rs. 64335 Cr vs YoY Rs. 963 Cr, QoQ Rs. 10243.7 Cr
Disbursements came at Rs. 10219 Cr vs YoY Rs. 3354 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4046 Cr
O/s Loan Book came at Rs. 92654 Cr (+9.7% QoQ, +15% YoY)
Gross NPA came at Rs. 2513 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 2650.2 Cr at 2.71% vs QoQ 3.14%
Net NPA came at Rs. 330 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 371.5 Cr at 0.36% vs QoQ 0.44%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.5
Stock is trading at 3.1x trailing P/BV
- May 27, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. -C | CMP Rs. 165 | M Cap Rs. 8125 Cr | 52 W H/L 209/90
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
NII came at Rs. 913.1 Cr vs YoY Rs. 733.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 831 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 721.7 Cr vs YoY Rs. 538 Cr, QoQ Rs. 680.8 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 289.8 Cr vs YoY Rs. 117.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 281.8 Cr
PAT came at Rs. 320.2 Cr vs YoY Rs. 260.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 302.6 Cr
Total AUM came at Rs. 65335 Cr vs YoY Rs. 67020 Cr, QoQ Rs. 64703 Cr
Gross NPA (%) came at 2.69% vs QoQ 2.85%
Net NPA (%) came at 1.52% vs QoQ 1.71%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.7
Stock is trading at 0.5x trailing P/BV
- May 27, 2024 08:16
- May 27, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Aditya Vision Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3550 | M Cap Rs. 4551 Cr | 52 W H/L 3992/1253
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 375.7 Cr (-9.1% QoQ, 22.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 356.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 413.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 306.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 37.6 Cr (-13.5% QoQ, 31.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 31.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 43.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 28.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10% vs expectation of 8.8%, QoQ 10.5%, YoY 9.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 7.9 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 15.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 22.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 6.8 Cr
Lower PAT is on account of higher interest and higher tax
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 39x FY25E EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GNA Axles Ltd. | CMP Rs. 402 | M Cap Rs. 1726 Cr | 52 W H/L 583/366
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 371 Cr (3.9% QoQ, -3.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 357 Cr, YoY Rs. 383.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 35.9 Cr (-23.8% QoQ, -39.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 47.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 59.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.7% vs QoQ 13.2%, YoY 15.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 16.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 22.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 34 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 13.1x FY25E EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 413 | M Cap Rs. 1903 Cr | 52 W H/L 691/162
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 37.5 Cr (-76.7% QoQ, -66.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 160.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 111.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. -62.2 Cr (-195.1% QoQ, -320.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 65.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 28.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at -165.7% vs QoQ 40.7%, YoY 25.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 92.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 17.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 8.6x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:15
- May 27, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 663 | M Cap Rs. 14733 Cr | 52 W H/L 850/521
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is inline with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1060.7 Cr (13.2% QoQ, 9.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1031.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 937.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 965.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 137.3 Cr (29.4% QoQ, -16.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 134.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 106.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 163.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.9% vs expectation of 13%, QoQ 11.3%, YoY 17%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 79.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 83.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 63.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 114.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.6x FY25E EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Rico Auto Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 131 | M Cap Rs. 1767 Cr | 52 W H/L 157/69
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 548.4 Cr (4.8% QoQ, -9.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 523.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 603 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 58.9 Cr (1.1% QoQ, -12% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 58.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 66.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.7% vs QoQ 11.1%, YoY 11.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 15.5 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 10.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 26 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 43.8x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Hindalco Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 683 | M Cap Rs. 153485 Cr | 52 W H/L 683/398
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result broadly inline iwth expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 55994 Cr (6% QoQ, 0.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 53905.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 52808 Cr, YoY Rs. 55857 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 6681 Cr (13.9% QoQ, 25.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 6594.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5865 Cr, YoY Rs. 5327 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.9% vs expectation of 12.2%, QoQ 11.1%, YoY 9.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 3174 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2528.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2331 Cr, YoY Rs. 2411 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 14.1
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 6.9 FY26 EBITDA
- May 27, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Ashok Leyland Ltd. | CMP Rs. 218 | M Cap Rs. 63865 Cr | 52 W H/L 217.5/142
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Volume came at 56269 vs QoQ 47241 YoY 59697
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 11266.7 Cr (21.5% QoQ, -3.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 11311.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 9273 Cr, YoY Rs. 11625.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1592.1 Cr (42.9% QoQ, 24.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1457.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1113.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1275.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.1% vs expectation of 12.9%, QoQ 12%, YoY 11%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 970.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 843.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 580.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 695 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 21.7x FY25E EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TTK Healthcare Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1517 | M Cap Rs. 2144 Cr | 52 W H/L 1744/1101
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 181.1 Cr (-1.5% QoQ, 0.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 183.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 180.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 12.4 Cr (132.7% QoQ, -18.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 5.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 15.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 6.9% vs QoQ 2.9%, YoY 8.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 18.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 12.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 20.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.1x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: NIIT Ltd. | CMP Rs. 112 | M Cap Rs. 1506 Cr | 52 W H/L 155/77
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 74.3 Cr (-12.7% QoQ, 23.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 85.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 60 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 0.5 Cr (-93% QoQ, -104.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 7.1 Cr, YoY Rs. -10.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 0.7% vs QoQ 8.4%, YoY -17.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 11.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 14.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -8.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 39x TTM EPS
- May 27, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live News: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 28 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Cms Info Systems Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 430.5
Trident Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.36
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 37.86
- May 27, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 27th May 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Astral. Its price saw a significant fall last week. But there are strong supports which can help the scrip to rebound.
- May 27, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: Tech Query: What is the outlook for Infibeam Avenues, Central Bank of India and Nazara Technologies?
We zoom in on the prospects of Infibeam Avenues, as also the prospects of two other stocks — Central Bank of India and Nazara Technologies
- May 27, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: Indus Towers: What should investors do after 120 per cent returns from our buy recommendation
While we expect the business to remain good/stable and grow slow and steady from here, much of the positive developments and implications appear largely priced in
- May 27, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: Ajanta Pharma buyback: Should investors tender their shares?
Strong run in stock price and valuations can work in favour of profit booking
- May 27, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Insights: Big Story: Opportunities beyond the benchmarks
The Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, rose to new highs last week. But prior to this rise last week, Sensex and Nifty 50 were stuck in a broad range for more than three months. Even after last week’s rise, the Sensex and Nifty are up just 4.4 per cent and 5.6 per cent for this year so far.
But if we look beyond the benchmarks, many broader indices have outperformed the Sensex and Nifty so far this year. For instance, the Nifty Next 50 index has surged 29 per cent. Nifty 500 and Nifty 100 index are up about 10 per cent each so far this year. If you are looking to participate in the broader market outside the bellwethers through index funds and ETFs, here’s our view on key indices based on technical analysis.
- May 27, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Technical Analysis: Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Birlasoft, General Insurance Corporation of India and Prism Johnson
- May 27, 2024 07:23
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude Check: Key support under test
Crude oil prices dropped last week – Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was down 2.3 per cent by closing at $82.1 per barrel, whereas crude oil futures on the MCX posted a loss of 2.4 per cent by ending the week at ₹6,471 a barrel.
- May 27, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Technical Analysis: F&O Tracker: Brief pullback expected before next rally
Nifty 50 (22,957) and Bank Nifty (48,972) gained 2 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively last week. Notably, the former hit a lifetime high of 23,026.40 on Friday before closing a little lower. Below is an analysis of futures and options data of both indices.
- May 27, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Technical Analysis: F&O Strategy: Buy TVS futures on a dip
The stock of TVS Motor Company (₹2,238.5) has been rallying over the past few weeks. On Friday, it surpassed a resistance at ₹2,170, which has opened the door for further appreciation.
The nearest resistance is ₹2,300 and we expect the stock to touch this level soon.
- May 27, 2024 07:19
Commodity Markets Technical Analysis: Bullion Cues: Minor correction possible
Gold and silver prices dropped last week on profit booking. While the former lost 3.4 per cent the latter was down 3.8 per cent as they closed at $2,334 and $30.3 per ounce, respectively.
Similarly, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures dropped 3.3 per cent to end at ₹71,256 (per 10 gram), whereas silver futures was down 0.5 per cent to close at ₹90,548 (per kg).
- May 27, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Today: Why you must invest in this flexible workspace company’s IPO
The concept of flexible or coworking spaces has gained considerable traction over the past five-odd years, though it has been around for a while.
Whether they be start-ups looking to work nimbly with physical spaces, or corporates seeking ‘plug and play’ work solutions, or retailers considering suitable locations, or even freelancers considering flexible office spaces for a limited period, there are companies catering to such requirements.
- May 27, 2024 07:18
Stock Market Live Insights: Markets at a new peak, but only one in 10 stocks near its life-time high
India’s equity markets have been echoing the unyielding spirit of Sia’s hit song Unstoppable, with the Sensex scaling new peaks in the week gone by and closing past the 75K milestone last Friday.
However, a deeper analysis shows that only about 11 per cent of the 1,224 stocks within the broad-based BSE All-Cap index are currently trading within 5 per cent of their lifetime highs.
- May 27, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: Valuing Vodafone Idea: Intelligent speculation versus unintelligent speculation
Here are factors to take note of while using EV-based metrics to value stocks
‘In life always account for variable change!’ This quote from the movie 21 , underscores how if we fail to factor for moving parts in a product that has numerous variables, chances are high that we may get caught on the wrong foot.
- May 27, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 27-May-2024
* BANDHANBNK
* BIOCON
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* IDEA
* INDIACEM
* NATIONALUM
* PEL
* PNB
- May 27, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live News: Economic Calendar – 27.05.2024
U.S. and U.K. @ Market Holiday
05.35 Japan BOJ Gov Ueda Speaks
13:30 U.K. German ifo Business Climate (Expected: -0.5% versus Previous: 0.0%)
- May 27, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: NSE lowers tick size to 1 paisa for select scrips
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has lowered the tick size for securities in the cash and stock futures segments, a move which is expected to enhance price discovery and market efficiency and make trading more attractive, benefitting retail investors and traders alike.
On Friday, NSE said it will reduce the tick size -- the minimum price movement by which stock prices can change -- to 1 paisa for securities priced below ₹250 in the cash segment from 5 paisa currently.
This follows a similar move by BSE last year where it had reduced the tick size to 1 paisa for stocks below ₹100 in the cash segment. It remains to be seen if the lower tick size will help NSE further cement its dominance in the cash segment where it enjoys a 93 per cent share.
- May 27, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: May 27, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Reliance, Adani Ports, GAIL India, Veranda Learning, RVNL, IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Hero MotoCorp
- May 27, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Flat opening expected amid mixed global trends
The global trend to anchor market direction with the election, result season entering the last leg.
The domestic market is expected to open flat amid mixed trends in the global market. Even as the key benchmark indices are ruling at peak levels, analysts expect the momentum to be sustained in the short term. With the election entering the last phase and the almost Q4 result season-ending, analysts said that global sentiment drives the domestic market movement.
The slowdown in selling by FPIs augers well, they added.
- May 27, 2024 06:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Cochin Shipyard, RVNL and PNC Infratech: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ending May 24
All sectoral indices ended green during the week while the best performing were BSE Capital (5.9 per cent), BSE PSU (4.6 per cent), BSE Metal (3.1 per cent) and BSE Realty (2.7 per cent)
