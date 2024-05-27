May 27, 2024 08:18

(Nirmal Bang Securities)

Outlook: Marginal dip in margins impacts the quarter; Maintain positive view in long term

Revenue came at Rs. 1394 Cr (+5% QoQ, +17% YoY) with volume growth of +19% YoY

•\u0009Established products (75% mix) grew 11% YoY.

•\u0009VAP (Value Added Products) (25% mix) grew 48% YoY. Share of VAP will increase to 36% in next 3 years.

•\u0009EBITDA Margin came at 13.4% vs QoQ 14.4%, YoY 14.2%. Margin was impacted due to higher opex and higher contribution from the pipe business having lower margin.

•\u0009Co expects topline growth of 15% CAGR on steady state basis. Composite products should grow at 30% CAGR while established products are expected to grow at 10-12% CAGR.

•\u0009Co has manufacturing capacity of 480 cascades (28,800 cylinders) currently. It will now expand by 600 cascades (36,000 cylinders) with a capex of Rs. 125 Cr. Total cascade manufacturing capacity will be 1,080 cascades (64,800 cylinders) per year from Q2FY25.

•\u0009By utilizing the full current capacity of 480 cascades, co can achieve peak CNG revenue of Rs. 325 Cr. Once the full 1080 cascades come onboard, the peak CNG revenue can be Rs. 850 Cr.

•\u0009FY24 revenue for LPG was Rs. 210 Cr and for CNG cascade was Rs. 308 Cr, totaling to Rs. 518 Cr. Their revenue will increase to Rs. 800 Cr in FY25 and shall scale up to Rs. 1.5k Cr over next 4 years.

•\u0009Co has Rs. 175 Cr order book of Type 4 composite cylinders for CNG cascades.

•\u0009Co expects to make inroads in manufacture of hydrogen cylinders as well in future.

•\u0009Due diligence process is ongoing for disinvestment of 50% business in Middle East on Debt & Cash free basis for a valuation of around USD 25 million (Rs 207 Cr). The geographies agreed for disinvestment contributes 7.5% to the consolidated revenue. Co estimates to complete this disinvestment transaction by June 2024. The proceeds of this disinvestment will be used for debt reduction & benefit to shareholders.

•\u0009Revenue for Middle East operations is Rs. 350 Cr and has 13-14% margins.

•\u0009The Board has approved sale of Non-Core Assets (land, building & plant, equipment etc.) for total value of Rs. 125 Cr by March 2025. Proceeds from sale of non-core assets will be used towards Debt reduction.

•\u0009Capex was at Rs. 181 Cr in FY24. Almost Rs. 60-70 Cr goes into maintenance capex as the plants are 35 years old and have to be upgraded.

•\u0009Capex will be Rs. 150 Cr in FY25.

•\u0009Co intends to increase ROCE from current ~13% in FY23 to ~20% by FY26 via higher growth in value added products, increase in margins, reduction in working capital and debt reduction upon sale of international business.

•\u0009ROCE for FY24 is at 16.4%.

•\u0009Debt has reduced to 744 Cr as against 810 Cr in FY23. Co intends to become debt free in next 3 years.

Stock is trading at P/E of 20x TTM EPS