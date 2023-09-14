Bajaj Healthcare Limited’s shares were up by 3.30 per cent after the company received the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regarding the Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) conducted in November 2022. The inspection took place at BHL’s manufacturing facility located in Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat.

Notably, BHL has received the EIR with an outstanding outcome – Zero 483 observations, signifying no inspectional observations.

Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare, said, “The receipt of the EIR also opens up the opportunities for filing companies own Drug Master Files with the USFDA as well as CDMO opportunities that company is eying with various customers across the globe.”

The shares were up by 3.30 per cent to Rs. 427.05 at 10.13 a.m. on the BSE.