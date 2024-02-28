Bajaj Healthcare Limited’s shares were up by 12.7 per cent after the company signed a definitive contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) agreement with UK/EU-based customers for the supply of 15 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The company said it would undertake the development and supply of these molecules exclusively for its clientele. The APIs include off-patent generics and soon-to-be off-patent molecules. The CDMO agreement will be facilitated through the company’s R&D and manufacturing facilities in Savli Vadodara, Gujarat.

Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director of Bajaj Healthcare, said, “By harnessing our expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure, we are poised to enhance the accessibility and affordability of essential medications for patients across the globe.”

The company said the collaboration will strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical market.

Shares surged 12.7 per cent to ₹361.10 at 3.09 pm on the BSE.

