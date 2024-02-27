Miltenyi Biotec, a global provider of products and services for biomedical discovery and advanced cellular therapy, has launched its India operations by opening its first office in Hyderabad. The company said it would develop an Innovation and Technology Centre as CGT (Cell and Gene Therapy), Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.

“The CoE will be one of its first of its kind in India where scientists, researchers, industry experts and clinicians can get classroom to hands-on trainings on cell and gene therapy approaches right from proof of concept to pre-clinical and clinical development and commercialisation,” a company official said on the sidelines of BioAsia 2024 here on Tuesday.

This CoE also will provide Indian researchers, scientists and clinicians easier access to expertise, research and manufacturing solutions.

Each year, more than 10,000 patients are treated with cell products using the company’s Biotec’s technologies. More than 950 investigational new drug (IND) applications as well as investigational device exemptions (IDE) with the US. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are using its technologies and platforms.