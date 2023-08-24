Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd’s shares were up by 12.59 per cent after the company reported a 66 per cent increase in profit after tax for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, at ₹74.69 crore compared to ₹44.91 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the company’s revenues were down by 11 per cent to ₹1,360 crore compared to ₹1,529 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 42 per cent compared to Rs 130.91 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up by 12.59 per cent to ₹24.68 at 1.53 pm on on the BSE.