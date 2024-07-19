Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund will complete 20 years of creating wealth in September.
A consistent monthly investment of ₹10,000 since the fund’s launch will be worth over ₹1.28 crore. The fund has consistently outperformed the benchmark index over one, three, five, and ten years.
The fund has been designed to ride the market waves without adjusting allocations across sectors dynamically, ensuring resilience against sector-specific downturns while capturing growth opportunities.
Investors also benefitted from the fund’s lower volatility, with a beta of less than one compared to the overall market.
