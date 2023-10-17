Benares Hotels Ltd’s shares were up by 7 per cent after the company declared its second-quarter financial results with a 46 per cent increase in revenue and 133 per cent surge in profit after tax (PAT), compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Anant Narain Singh, Chairman of Benares Hotels Limited, attributed the performance to heightened travel demand, particularly driven by events such as the G-20 meetings.

BHL’s Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace in Varanasi hosted five G-20 meetings.

The shares were up by 7 per cent to Rs 6,257 at 2.30 pm on the BSE.