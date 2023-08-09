Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s shares went up by 1.29 per cent after Wynk Music joined forces with Dolby Laboratories to offer immersive audio experience of Dolby Atmos to its users without any additional charges.

Wynk’s enriched music collection, now enhanced with Dolby Atmos, features tracks in eight languages from renowned music labels, including Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saregama, and Phonographic Digital Limited (PDL).

The app will continually expand its Dolby Atmos music catalogue, offering this premium auditory experience to all users at no extra cost.

The shares went up by 1.29 per cent to ₹896 at 11.37 am on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit