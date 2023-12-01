Bharti Telecom’s ₹8,000 crore NCD issue has been fully subscribed with anchor investors getting full allotment. Bidding was based on multiple yields.

The series 1 issue for ₹3,000 crore with a coupon of 8.95 per cent saw a non-anchor allotment of ₹2,100.00 crore and a balance amount allocated to anchor investors.

The 8.90 per cent issue for an amount of ₹3,000 crore had non anchor allocation of ₹2,100 Crore.

The nine per cent paper had a total size of ₹2,000 crore and non-anchor allocation was ₹1,400 Crore.

This is the largest rupee bond issue by the holding company of telecom services provider Bharti Airtel.

The anchor investors included a number of mutual funds and insurance companies.

The company today announced buying a 1.35 per cent stake in Airtel for ₹8301.7 crore. The stake was acquired from Indian Continent Investment. After the acquisition its stake in Bharti Airtel is now at 39.59 per cent.