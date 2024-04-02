SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between BigBloc Construction Ltd and SCG International India Pvt Ltd, started production at its greenfield unit in Kheda district, near Ahmedabad. The facility will manufacture AAC (autoclaved aerated concrete) blocks and ALC (autoclaved lightweight concrete) panels under the brand name ‘ZMARTBUILD WALL by Nxtbloc’.

The company said that with an investment of around ₹65 crore, the plant has an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh cubic metres and potential to generate 50,000-60,000 units of carbon credits and revenue of around ₹100 crore per annum at full capacity.

The joint venture aims to share knowledge and introduce new building materials to the Indian market, it said. The Kheda unit can be expanded to 5 lakh CBM per annum in the second phase with approval from both parties. This is the SCG Group’s first venture in India.

Naresh Saboo, Managing Director, BigBloc Construction Ltd, said, “We are happy to announce that the company has successfully completed the state-of-the-art plant on time. Construction activities at the plant began in September 2023, and within just seven months, production commenced, setting a remarkable record in the AAC industry in India. The total constructed area for this plant exceeds 1.5 lakh square feet. Going further, SCG and BigBloc shall work jointly on all building material solutions to strengthen supply chain in India, leverage each other’s capabilities and provide exceptional solutions to the construction Industry.”

BigBloc Construction Ltd’s shares were up by 4.42 per cent to ₹229.35 at 11.33 am on the BSE.