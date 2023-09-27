Black Box Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.07 per cent after the company reported an achievement in its Cybersecurity business unit, Cybalt. In September 2023, Cybalt welcomed 17 clients from various industries in the United States, including a Fortune 500 company.

Black Box, an investment of Essar in the technology and retail sector, has been lauded for its security solutions. Leveraging Security Operation Centers in the US and India, the company offers monitoring and management services.

Sanjeev Verma, President and CEO of Black Box, said, “In an age where cybersecurity is of paramount importance, Black Box recognizes the importance of fortifying and scaling its capabilities. Our dedication to invest in the technology landscape and enhance competency in the cybersecurity space showcases our commitment to keep our clients not only digitally enabled but also digitally secured.”

The shares were up by 2.07 per cent to ₹182.35 at 2.15 p.m. on the BSE.