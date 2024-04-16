BSE Sensex fell 424.03 pts or 0.58 per cent to trade at 72,975.75 as of 12.16 pm, and Nifty 50 traded at 22,166.85, down by 105.65 pts or 0.47 per cent.

Sectoral indices traded in a mix. Nifty IT and PSU bank stocks fell over 1 per cent as of 12.19 pm. Nifty bank declined by 0.65 per cent to 47,461.05.

The stocks that emerged as major gainers on the NSE as of 12.22 were Eicher Motors (3.46%), ONGC (2.16%), Titan (1.07%), Divi’s Laboratories (0.97%), and Hindustan Unilever (0.84%). Meanwhile, LTIMindtree (-2.71%), Infosys (-2.62%), IndusInd (-2.51%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.29%), and Bajaj Finance (-1.70%) were major laggards.

The stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include Sadhav Shipping (19.98%), AAA Technologies (19.97%), Dynacons Systems (17.04%), IPCA Lab (2.43%), and HAL (1.92%).

On the BSE, a total of 3,805 stocks were traded as of 12.19 pm of which 2,282 stocks advanced, 1,390 declined and 133 were unchanged. 140 stocks hit a 52-week high, and 16 hit a 52-week low.

In addition, 247 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 256 stocks traded in the lower circuit.