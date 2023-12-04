Tech-enabled service provider, BLS International has been awarded a contract from the State Health Agency – Ayushman Bharat-Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Uttar Pradesh.

The collaboration involves the processing of Ayushman Cards on the National Health Authority (NHA) IT Platform.

Commenting on the contract, BLS International’s Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said, “With this perpetual partnership, we affirm our pledge to excellence, confident that together, we are crafting a future where healthcare is not just a service but a testament to our collective commitment to a healthier, more resilient nation.”

The stock of BLS International Services surges by 7.17 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹281.85 as of 11:22 am on Monday.