Blue Dart Express Limited’s shares were up by 1.27 per cent after the company revealed the relaunch of its service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart.

Bharat Dart is a time-sensitive delivery service distinguished by its speed, security, and careful handling, coupled with value-added features such as complete visibility on the last mile and convenient payment options. The decision to rebrand this service arose from extensive research and discovery, with the aim of aligning Blue Dart with the evolving demands of its customers.

A key strength of Blue Dart is its reach, which encompasses over 55,000-plus locations within the country and spans 220 countries and territories globally. Initiatives like DAWN (Delivery Anywhere Now) and RISE (Revenue Increase from SMEs and Emerging Markets) have expanded Blue Dart’s serviceable areas, with a special emphasis on tier-II and tier-III cities in India. The growth in these cities is intricately linked with the emergence of a new middle class and a burgeoning culture of consumption. In FY-23, tier-II and tier-III cities collectively accounted for 18.6 per cent and 37.1 per cent respectively, of the overall e-commerce market, with a projected increase in their influence in the sector.

The shares were up by 1.27 per cent at Rs 6,699.45 at 12.10 pm on the BSE.