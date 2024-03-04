Blue Star Limited’s shares rose 0.27 per cent after the company introduced a range of 100 models of room air conditioners (ACs) targeting different consumer segments. The company reported that the new range includes both affordable and premium options aimed at meeting the increasing demand in the Indian market.

The company informed that the newly launched ACs cover options, including inverter split ACs, fixed-speed ACs, and window ACs which is designed to cater to consumer preferences and budgets.

Prices for the new range start from ₹29,990 to make it accessible. The ranges also include super energy efficiency AC’s, heavy Duty, Smart WiFi, hot and cold, AC’s with Anti Virus technologies etc.

The Company also launched a host of limited-period consumer offers. These include an 80 month warranty, Rs 80 per day EMI, Rs 680 subsidised installation, cashback and consumer finance offers on all ACs.

The shares gained 0.27 per cent to ₹1,310 at 3.25 pm on the BSE.