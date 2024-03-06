Choice Broking

Target: ₹217CMP: ₹154.5

Allied Digital Services Ltd is a global information technology specialising in digital transformation architecture, global managed IT services, and master systems integration (MSI). It excels in delivering cost-effective solutions allowing clients to maximise return on investments. It has an expertise in Cloud enablement services, Integrated solutions (Smart City), Cybersecurity services, Infrastructure Management services, Software services and Workplace Management services. The company has established partnerships with major global players which has expanded its competencies and abilities to offer comprehensive technology services. Although the new business cycle remains elongated, ADSL witnessed augmentation of assignments and expansion of scope by existing logos across both Enterprise and Government customers accompanied by a steady pace of renewals. Enterprise Customers and Governments alike are leveraging next gen technology for digital transformation. While it continues to work with global partners, as the pace of digitization accelerates, it is strategically positioning themselves for opportunities through additional investments in its sales engine for direct outreach. The business environment is improving and the contracts which were deferred earlier in the financial year are exhibiting signs of materializing. The order pipeline remains robust, and the ongoing discussions with clients instill confidence in sustaining the growth momentum.