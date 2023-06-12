Target: ₹599

CMP: ₹581.60

Datamatics Global Services caters to a number of industry segments like banking and finance, insurance, manufacturing, telecom and retail and publishing. The company is focused on emerging business and expanding its reach by partnership and acquisitions.

Datamatics has continued to focus its efforts towards offering customised, smart and innovative solutions, powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics, IoT, Cloud and Mobility. We expect the company could get better opportunity in Automation, Robotics and AI because of an early entry in the segment.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) could be another game-changer for IT Industry. Datamatics has entered into the segment much before its peers. RPA solutions can help enterprises simplify, automate and transform customers’ businesses.

Datamatic’s strong order inflow, stable financial profile led by steady revenue growth, strong liquidity profile, healthy internal accrual generation, comfortable capital structure and extensive experience of promoters in IT and ITeS industry gives us comfort.