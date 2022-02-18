hamburger

Broker's call: KNR Constructions (Buy)

Our Bureau | Updated on: Feb 18, 2022

Centrum Broking

Target: ₹375

CMP: ₹313.20

KNR Constructions (KNR) reported strong earnings, which beat estimates driven by strong execution/margins. Recurring PAT grew 2.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹79.40 crore (estimate: ₹59 crore).

Reported PAT grew 30 per cent y-o-y to ₹100 crore as it includes gain of ₹21.40 crore on transfer of 49 per cent stake in 2 HAMs to Cube. Irrigation receivables have reduced from ₹700 crore in Nov-21 to ₹590 crore currently led by recoveries of Rs 380 crore during the period.

Despite muted order wins of Rs 1,070 crore in YTD, order backlog is robust at ₹10,800 crore (3.4x TTM revenue). Also, about 93 per cent of the backlog is under execution giving comfort over execution ramp-up in FY23/24.

Entire order backlog should be available for execution by Apr-22 (93 per cent currently) with receipt of AD for Chitoor-Thatchur HAM, leading to strong scale up in revenue to ₹4,260 crore/₹5,200 crore in FY23/24 from ₹2,700 crore in FY21.

KNR has received PCODs for 3 HAMs (2 in May-21 and 1 in Oct-21) and expects to complete full monetisation of these assets by June-22. Equity investment in these assets at fully invested stage will be ₹385 crore against agreed consideration of ₹450 crore (1.2x P/B; received ₹245 crore till Dec-21 upon partial monetisation).

Published on February 18, 2022

